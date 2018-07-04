Local visitors to the 2018 Kununurra Agricultural Show are being reminded to do their bit to help stop the spread of the plant disease citrus canker by leaving their citrus fruit at home.

The Show, which runs 13-14 July at the Kununurra Showground, is a popular annual event on the local calendar.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Kununurra manager Noel Wilson said the showground was in an established Restricted Area for citrus canker, which meant there were restrictions on the movement of citrus fruit and plants.

“Citrus canker has been detected on three premises in Kununurra and Wyndham, with a dedicated response underway to contain this serious plant disease,” Mr Wilson said.

“Visitors to the show can only bring in citrus fruit and juice for consumption which has originated from outside the Quarantine Areas.

“If you are in doubt about whether your fruit or juice has come from outside the Quarantine Areas, which cover an area with a 50km radius from Kununurra and Wyndham post offices, we recommend you leave it at home.”

Citrus fruit or juice cannot leave the showgrounds and any leftover items must be discarded in the quarantine bin which will be at the showground entry gates.

Exhibitors and competitors cannot bring any citrus plants or other citrus canker host plant material into the showground for judging or display.

“We thank the Kununurra Agricultural Show committee for their cooperation in supporting these citrus canker response efforts,” Mr Wilson said.

Kununurra Agricultural Society President Kath Ryan said the 2018 Kununurra Agricultural Show will be held on Friday 13th & Saturday 14th July.

“We are working with the department and our site holders to make sure that people are aware of the quarantine restrictions and ensure that future citrus production in the region can be supported by the agricultural society,” Ms Ryan said.

“The show will still have everything else and is always popular with both locals and travellers. We look forward to seeing you at the show.”