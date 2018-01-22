 

Aussies win international judging quest

RACHEL CLARKE
22 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The triumphant Australian team celebrates its overall win at the AMSA National Western Intercollegiate Meat competition in the United States.
The triumphant Australian team celebrates its overall win at the AMSA National Western Intercollegiate Meat competition in the United States.

AN Australian team has won the 2018 National Western Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in the United States.

Murdoch University veterinary students Bridie Luers and Harriet Moss were selected for the Australian team to compete in the Southwest Invitational as part of the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) competion.

Bridie took the top ranking in the individual judging for division A with Harriet claiming 13th place.

The team outplaced second by 122 points, with a team total of 3574 points.

Dr Sarah Stewart, Murdoch University, went to America as one of the three coaches who supported the team.

Dr Stewart said the win was well deserved, with the team dominating most judging catagories, winning beef judging, overall questions and reserve champion for pork judging.

“This is particularly impressive as the complex USDA grading system is quite different to our Meat Standards Australia grading system that focuses solely on eating quality,” Dr Stewart said.

The competition was part of a month-long annual tour of the US industry, sponsored by Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processors Corporation.

“Meat judging enriches the enthusiasm of elite undergraduate students in the meat and livestock industries of Australia and influences many to continue on and extend their careers in the veterinary, processing, marketing, retail and research sectors.”

The Australian team will tour some of the largest US meat and livestock facilities in the country before returning home.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables