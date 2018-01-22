AN Australian team has won the 2018 National Western Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest in the United States.

Murdoch University veterinary students Bridie Luers and Harriet Moss were selected for the Australian team to compete in the Southwest Invitational as part of the American Meat Science Association (AMSA) competion.

Bridie took the top ranking in the individual judging for division A with Harriet claiming 13th place.

The team outplaced second by 122 points, with a team total of 3574 points.

Dr Sarah Stewart, Murdoch University, went to America as one of the three coaches who supported the team.

Dr Stewart said the win was well deserved, with the team dominating most judging catagories, winning beef judging, overall questions and reserve champion for pork judging.

“This is particularly impressive as the complex USDA grading system is quite different to our Meat Standards Australia grading system that focuses solely on eating quality,” Dr Stewart said.

The competition was part of a month-long annual tour of the US industry, sponsored by Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processors Corporation.

“Meat judging enriches the enthusiasm of elite undergraduate students in the meat and livestock industries of Australia and influences many to continue on and extend their careers in the veterinary, processing, marketing, retail and research sectors.”

The Australian team will tour some of the largest US meat and livestock facilities in the country before returning home.