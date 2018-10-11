 

Beef heifers top $1174.50 at Muchea

COURTNEY WALSH
11 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Attending the sale at Muchea last Friday were vendors Matthew (left), Hendrik and JP De Beer, Guilderton, who were happy with how their cattle sold on the day.

Catching up after the sale were Primaries auctioneer Rhys Hebberman (left), with his sister Cassie Parsons (right) who brought her husband Scott and their daughter Margot along to see Rhys at work.

ANOTHER yarding of local and pastoral cattle by the Primaries livestock team was enough to pry some buyers away from finals fever on Friday last week in order to buy a few head of cattle out of the monthly Primaries store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

The team sold 1175 head of cattle from local breeding and pastoral accounts, offered to a buying gallery of processors, lotfeeders, pastoralists and graziers.

The vast majority of the yarding came under the pastoral heifer category but there was also a healthy dose of local heifers, steers and pastoral steers in the mix along with a few bulls here and there.

Beef steers went under the hammer of Primaries auctioneer Rhys Hebberman first and realised a top of 328 cents per kilogram and $1189 while beef heifers topped at 274c/kg and $1174.50.

Pastoral types went to a top of $854 and 270c/kg for steers and $652 and 214c/kg for heifers.

Overall the beef steer yarding, which largely featured Angus cattle ranged between $542-$1189 and 238-328c/k, with all cattle in this category falling within the light to mediumweight range.

Beef heifers were typically mediumweights, ranging between $412-$1174.50 and 160-274c/kg.

Pastoral steers were also mediumweights and sold between $474-$854 and 210-270c/kg while pastoral heifers, including those sold as pregnancy tested empty or pregnancy tested in calf weighed in the mid weight range again, though there were small numbers of lighter and heavier weight cattle in this category and overall they sold between $112-$652 and 60-214c/kg.

There was also a small yarding of bulls which were largely lightweights and ranged between $346-$731 and 140-252c/kg, with the tops slightly heavier.

The largest offering of cattle on the day was presented by Pilbara-based Rocklea station with 182 head of Droughtmaster, Brahman, Shorthorn, Shorthorn cross and Droughtmaster cross heifers.

These sold to tops of 241c/kg and $600 which was paid by C Harvey & Co for Droughtmaster heifers in the medium to lightweight range.

Jimba Jimba station, Carnarvon, also had a large offering of heifers and steers with the pastoral operation selling 128 head of mostly Brahman cross, Shorthorn and Shorthorn cross heifers which sold to tops of 170c/kg and $460 to AG Bain for the heavier end of their line-up.

Meekatharra-based DO & KL Cousens sold a total of 119 head including 90 Shorthorn and Brahman cross bulls to a top of 246c/kg and $597, while Kinclaven station, Rawlinna, sold 111 Shorthorn largely mediumweight heifers to a top of 170c/kg and $652.

In the local yarding, the biggest draft was sold by RTL & AE Bayly, Mukinbudin, with 70 head of Angus and Red Angus steers, heifers and bulls sold to a top of 326c/kg and $1094 for a pen of 20 Angus steers which averaged 336kg.

Guilderton-based JP De Beer was the other major vendor in the local portion of the sale with 59 head of mixed breed steers and heifers.

These sold to a top of 280c/kg and $855 for a pen of five Hereford cross steers.

The remainder of the yarding consisted of cattle from the Mid West, Goldfields, Central Midlands, Gascoyne and Pilbara.

FarmWeekly

