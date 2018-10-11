ANOTHER yarding of local and pastoral cattle by the Primaries livestock team was enough to pry some buyers away from finals fever on Friday last week in order to buy a few head of cattle out of the monthly Primaries store cattle sale at the Muchea Livestock Centre.

The team sold 1175 head of cattle from local breeding and pastoral accounts, offered to a buying gallery of processors, lotfeeders, pastoralists and graziers.

The vast majority of the yarding came under the pastoral heifer category but there was also a healthy dose of local heifers, steers and pastoral steers in the mix along with a few bulls here and there.

Beef steers went under the hammer of Primaries auctioneer Rhys Hebberman first and realised a top of 328 cents per kilogram and $1189 while beef heifers topped at 274c/kg and $1174.50.

Pastoral types went to a top of $854 and 270c/kg for steers and $652 and 214c/kg for heifers.

Overall the beef steer yarding, which largely featured Angus cattle ranged between $542-$1189 and 238-328c/k, with all cattle in this category falling within the light to mediumweight range.

Beef heifers were typically mediumweights, ranging between $412-$1174.50 and 160-274c/kg.

Pastoral steers were also mediumweights and sold between $474-$854 and 210-270c/kg while pastoral heifers, including those sold as pregnancy tested empty or pregnancy tested in calf weighed in the mid weight range again, though there were small numbers of lighter and heavier weight cattle in this category and overall they sold between $112-$652 and 60-214c/kg.

There was also a small yarding of bulls which were largely lightweights and ranged between $346-$731 and 140-252c/kg, with the tops slightly heavier.

The largest offering of cattle on the day was presented by Pilbara-based Rocklea station with 182 head of Droughtmaster, Brahman, Shorthorn, Shorthorn cross and Droughtmaster cross heifers.

These sold to tops of 241c/kg and $600 which was paid by C Harvey & Co for Droughtmaster heifers in the medium to lightweight range.