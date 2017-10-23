 

Cricketer pads up for annual gala dinner

23 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
WA cricketer and former country lad Brad Hogg will be a guest speaker at the LIVEXchange gala dinner in Perth next month.
LEGENDARY WA cricketer Brad Hogg has been announced as the guest speaker at the LIVEXchange 2017 gala dinner to be held at Crown Towers in Perth on Thursday, November 16.

The entertaining public speaker will be a highlight of the dinner, which includes the presentation of industry awards and a charity auction, and wraps up the industry’s annual two-day conference.

Mr Hogg represented WA in cricket from 1994 to 2008 and played in Australia’s victorious World Cup teams in 2003 and 2007.

He played seven Test Matches for Australia between 1996 and 2008.

Mr Hogg made a comeback to cricket in 2011 at the age of 40 with the Perth Scorchers and has been one of the most desired players in the international T20 circuit ever since, confirming his status as a cult hero around the world.

Mr Hogg, who grew up on his family’s sheep farm at Williams, has maintained strong links to his rural roots throughout his cricket career and is a Farmer on Your Plate ambassador, helping to promote stronger relationships between primary producers and city consumers.

He is also a Lifeline WA ambassador, and is particularly focused on engaging with rural communities to encourage people who are in need of help to speak up and get the support they require.

“I take pride in my rural background and feel it’s important to support country communities in any way I can,” Mr Hogg said.

“Growing up in a farming area, I was surrounded by a strong sense of community and a hard work ethic which has played an important part in my adult life.”

The LIVEXchange 2017 conference and dinner is expected to attract more than 400 stakeholders including livestock producers, exporters, research scientists, industry leaders, political representatives and commercial investors from Australia and overseas.

And keeping with the theme of supporting rural communities, the annual LIVEXchange charity auction will raise money for Ronald McDonald House Perth and St John Ambulance

The livestock export industry’s annual charity auction has raised tens of thousands of dollars over many years in support of many important causes such as the McGrath Foundation, Beyond Blue, the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Royal Far West and the Rawinala Foundation in Indonesia.

The conference and dinner will be hosted by the WA Livestock Exporters’ Association, with the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council and the Australian Livestock Export Corporation (LiveCorp).

More information or to register: go to livexchangeconference. com.au

FarmWeekly

