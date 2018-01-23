LOOKING for more weight and profit from your calves?

Beef producers are encouraged to attend the seventh annual WA Charolais Bull Sale to be held at the Brunswick showgrounds sale complex on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

Commencing at 1pm the sale will host the largest offering of Charolais bulls available at a one sale venue in WA this year.

A total of 41 quality bulls will be on offer from six leading WA Charolais studs.

Studs offering bulls in the sale are the Yost family’s Liberty stud, Toodyay, the Ellis family’s Kooyong stud, Coolup, the Thompson family’s Venturon stud, Boyup Brook, Downunder stud, Wooroloo, under the estate of the late Lesley Millner, Taliska Securities’ Pty Ltd, Bellevue stud, Bellevue and the Corker family’s Wundam Glen stud, Boyup Brook.

Along with the renowned quality bulls presented by the studs, intending purchasers can bid with further confidence knowing all bulls on offer at the sale comply with the Charolais Society of Australia Code of Quality.

The Charolais breed was the first European breed to enter Australia, by way of semen imports from the UK and live animals from New Zealand in 1969, and continues to offer the commercial industry a pathway to profit.

Charolais Society of Australia WA Region chairperson Andrew Thompson, Venturon Charolais stud, Boyup Brook, welcomed all buyers on behalf of all the sale vendors to the seventh annual Charolais Society of Western Australia region’s bull sale.

Mr Thompson said the advantage of a Charolais sire over a range of commercial females was well documented in WA.

“Charolais growth genetics offer commercial producers the ability to add extra weight at weaning to their calf drop and increasing profitability at no extra labour or input costs,” Mr Thompson said.

“With processors offering good prices for older bulls, now more than ever is a great opportunity to sell off older bulls and purchase young sires offering a pathway to profit.

“The outlook for the beef industry is strong and performance-recorded sires like the sires on offer in this sale, provide producers with the best opportunity to make their beef enterprise return the maximum profitability.”