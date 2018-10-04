THE ribbons were shared around in this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show Prime Lamb Carcase Competition.

This year the competition attracted 39 entries (117 lambs) which were entered across two sections (four classes) in the competition lightweight and heavyweight, with V&V Walsh sponsoring the competition, all the lambs were delivered and processed at V&V Walsh where judging occurred.

The four classes were lightweight division (18-22kg, 6-20mm fat depth) open and Merino dam and heavyweight (22.1-26kg, 6-20mm fat depth) open and Merino dam.

There was a fifth class called the Amelia Park division which was for lambs 20-24kg carcase weight and 6-15mm fat. Entries for this class were selected at judging time from the other four classes.

When the winners were announced, the Glover family’s JimJan Texel stud, Boyup Brook and the Fairclough family’s Stockdale Poll Dorset and White Suffolk studs, York, collected the two major awards – the champion open carcase and grand champion pen of three carcases.

The Glover family exhibited the champion open carcase and the win made it 11 times the Glovers have claimed the champion open carcase ribbon in the past 18 years and the 15th time a Texel-sired lamb has claimed the ribbon in 18 years.

The lamb had a carcase weight of 24.45kg and GR fat measurement of 11mm.

The carcase came from one of the Glovers entries in the lightweight open class any dam.

The Glovers also exhibited the champion Amelia Park carcase.

This lamb had a 21.90kg carcase weight and a GR fat scan of 11mm.

Both lambs which were dropped at the beginning of June, were sired by a JimJan Texel ram and out of a Texel-Merino ewe.

The Glovers also took home the award for the exhibitor for gaining the most points in the competition.

The Fairclough family exhibited the grand champion pen of three carcases.

The Faircloughs won the top award after finishing with a score of 84.9 points.

The entry also took out the award for the champion pen of three lightweight carcases and won the lightweight Merino dam class.