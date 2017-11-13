 

Live export keynote speakers announced

13 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Former Australian Ambassador to China, Dr Geoff Raby, is one of the high-profile speakers at the LIVEXchange 2017 conference in Perth next week.
FORMER Australian Ambassador to China, Dr Geoff Raby, has been unveiled as a keynote speaker at LIVEXchange 2017, that will be held at Crown Towers, Perth, this Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16.

Dr Raby was Australia’s Ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011 and following completion of his ambassadorial term, after 27 years in the public service which was mostly with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), he resigned and has since established a Beijing-based advisory firm.

Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive officer Simon Westaway said Dr Raby’s presentation would be a highlight of the conference.

“Dr Raby’s presentation will provide key insights in relation to adapting Australian businesses to succeed in the challenging and unique Chinese market,” Mr Westaway said.

“His extensive knowledge of China, Australia’s largest agricultural export market and trading partner of increasing significance to the live trade, will certainly be of great interest to exporters and other industry stakeholders in attendance.”

Dr Raby was deputy secretary in DFAT from 2002 to 2006.

He has held a number of senior positions in DFAT, including first assistant secretary, International Organisations and Legal Division (2001-2002), ambassador and permanent representative to the World Trade Organisation, Geneva (1998-2001), first assistant secretary, Trade Negotiations Division (1995-1998), and APEC ambassador from November 2002 to December 2004.

Dr Raby’s keynote speech will be complemented by a wide range of other high-profile presenters, which includes senior agribusiness executive David Lock, the managing director of Western Australian-based vertically integrated seafood business, Mareterram Limited.

Mr Lock’s presentation will be titled ‘Taking stock: Making choices and planning for the future’.

The Australian newspaper’s Foreign Affairs editor Greg Sheridan will also be attending to discuss improved relations and enhanced business confidence between Australia and Asia.

Harvard University Professor of Law, Dr Kristen Stilt, will speak on Islamic law and halal slaughter, drawing on her extensive research into the intersection of animal law and religious law.

RSPCA New South Wales chief executive officer Steve Coleman will discuss how industry can work successfully with the peak animal welfare organisation, examining recent collaboration with the greyhound racing industry as a relevant example.

More information: livexchangeconference.com.au

FarmWeekly

