WA sheep producers will be relieved to hear that Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) is going ahead with its planned export of sheep and cattle from Fremantle this week, even though the company feels it is “unviable” and unsustainable with the current level of regulation.

LSS has confirmed that it has been in the market for sheep the past few weeks after offering producers $85-$90 a head for their wethers.

The LSS chartered livestock vessel Maysora arrived off the coast of Kwinana last week and will be the first vessel to leave with sheep on board since June 6, more than 105 days ago.

While sheep will be on the vessel, the priority for the company appears to be destocking its cattle feedlot.

The export industry was brought to a standstill in June when Emanuel Exports had its licence suspended, which was subsequently cancelled by the independent regulator, the Federal agriculture department.

The company tried to use its subsidiary company EMS Rural Exports to export 60,000 sheep that it had in its Peel feedlot, but it also had its licence suspended and then cancelled.

The sheep were subsequently processed in the best interests of the animals and to reduce costs for the company.

Farm Weekly has been told the export licences were cancelled due to “very serious issues” relating to its documentation, although that could not be verified by the regulator.

The Maysora has anchored near the Al Shuwaikh and the Al Messilah which have been waiting for months to transport livestock to Kuwait and other Gulf States.

LSS has different markets to Emanuel Exports and is expected to export to Israel and Jordan on this voyage.

Up to 8000-9000 cattle can be loaded on the Maysora, as well as 30,000-40,000 sheep, but due to a reduced stocking rate, only a maximum of 25,000 sheep will be loaded.

The exact figures have yet to be determined due to the lack of certainty around stocking density and ventilation requirements.

Farm Weekly understands that the cattle have been in a feedlot for some time while LSS has been trying to negotiate with the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) on stocking densities for sheep, which initially made the trade unviable for the company during the northern hemisphere summer.