BINDI Murray is the sort of go-getter the WA sheep industry is lucky to have and when you’re talking sheep with Bindi, it’s easy to appreciate the straightforward logic behind her family’s Woodanilling operation.

Basically, running quality sheep effectively with less inputs is the main idea.

“We’ve always run sheep on the property and we always will run sheep on the property,” Bindi said.

“We want productive, easy care sheep – that’s our principal breeding objective and we’re always trying to improve and move forward.

“We have moved towards increasing our cropping area to about 60 per cent of the enterprise and the remaining 40pc for the sheep and we’re pretty stable now.”

These days the operation usually mates 8500 ewes each year.

“We have a Merino base and self-replacing flock, but we do mate about 25pc to terminal sires for prime lamb production as well,” Bindi said.

“We have specific production traits which we’re always looking to hold and improve and then we’re also building resilience, resistance and welfare traits into our flock.”

That build in resistance traits is attributed to carefully selecting external stud rams for good worm egg count, dag and wrinkle data, as well as some challenge-based selection for fly strike and dags within the ewe flock.

Carcase traits are also a big focus, with weaning weight an important one for Bindi.

“The way I see it, the bigger we can get our weaners at weaning, the better position they’re in for the long hard summer ahead, so things like that I think are worth focusing on,” Bindi said.

“So the dual purpose aspect of the Merino breed does get thrown around a bit and it means different things to different people, but I really do think you can see solid returns out of the meat and wool sides of the business if you work on it.

“It is very important to us that we’re producing an easy to finish, saleable sheepmeat product, as well as a quality wool cut.”

Speaking of that wool cut, Bindi said the flock averages about 19.5 micron which is where they want to be, with a focus on wool cut per hectare rather than looking at average fleece weight per head.