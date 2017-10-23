 

New live export young gun to be crowned

23 Oct, 2017 04:00 AM
Byron O'Keefe won the 2016 Young Achiever of the Year award.
Byron O'Keefe won the 2016 Young Achiever of the Year award.

THE Australian livestock export industry will recognise one of its emerging leaders when the Landmark International/ ALEC Young Achiever of the Year award for 2017 is announced on Thursday, November 16.

Coinciding with the industry’s annual LIVEXchange conference and gala dinner in Perth on November 15-16, this year’s young achiever will join an exclusive group of livestock export professionals who have won the award since the year 2000.

Last year’s winner, Byron O’Keefe, participated in the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation’s TRAIL program in Canberra as part of his 2016 award package.

The highly sought-after personal and professional development opportunity will also be provided to the 2017 young achiever.

“The ARLF Trail program was a rewarding experience,” Mr O’Keefe said.

“By focusing on aspects of leadership such as communication and collaboration, it has helped me to develop a greater skillset moving forward.

“The livestock export industry is a rewarding and challenging environment, so professional and personal development for emerging leaders is important in ensuring the industry has a strong future.”

Mr O’Keefe consults to various industry organisations, including LiveCorp, evaluating and delivering training programs via the LiveCorp/Meat and Livestock Australia Livestock Export Program.

He has previously worked across international supply chains, undertaking risk analysis and providing in-market technical support and training programs.

Among the high-profile previous winners of the Landmark International/ALEC Young Achiever of the Year are Australian Rural Exports chief executive officer Justin Slaughter and Consolidated Pastoral Company chief executive Troy Setter, who are both ALEC directors.

Patrick Underwood (NACC), Andy Ingle (Landmark), Gemma Lomax (Wellard) and Ben Stanton (Emanuel) are also previous young achievers who now hold senior roles with some of Australia’s most prominent livestock export companies.

Coinciding with the Young Achiever Award announcement at the LIVEXchange dinner will be the announcement of the latest Lifetime Achiever award recipient, who will be inducted into the industry Hall of Fame, recognising an extended period of dedication and leadership in the livestock export sector.

FarmWeekly

