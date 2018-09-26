THERE’S no “silver bullet” to solving the issues of misperceptions about the agricultural industry, according to United States Center for Food Integrity chief executive officer Charlie Arnot.

Mr Arnot, who was a keynote speaker at the LambEx 2018 conference in Perth, said the issues were many and the solutions varied, but it wasn’t helpful to go aggressively toe-to-toe with animal activists.

However, he said it was beneficial to listen, find common beliefs and then share a personal story to influence debate on issues such as live exports and intensive farming.

Mr Arnot said “people want to know more but they don’t want to be educated – they want to be engaged” and so it was the responsibility of the industry to be transparent about the good and the bad and share the knowledge learned in a way that would be well received.

He said agriculture was based on scientific data and understanding and although that was vital to the discussion, it wasn’t the first thing that should be used to prove a point.

“Science has the ability to end hunger on earth,” Mr Arnot said.

Beyond the science, however, “there are greater social questions about whether what we are doing today is considered acceptable”.

“And the answer to whether or not you are going to be able to continue to use production systems and technology that you use today lies in part to the answer to this question – how does the Australian public see you?” Mr Arnot said.

“Do they see you like someone who will use technology and collaborate and work with others for the greater good?

“Or they see you as someone who will maximise profits regardless of any other impacts on people, animals and the planet – that’s the question you want to address.”

In recent years the public has become disillusioned due to “violations of public trust – by government, banks, religious institutions, businesses and educational institutions” and society had become conditioned to be “sceptical of whether or not institutions are worthy of public trust”.