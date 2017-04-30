PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than Landmark’s upcoming store sale at Boyanup on Friday, May 5.

In the sale the Landmark South West team is expecting to yard 1000 head and the majority of these will be made up of Friesian steers and first-cross steers.

There will also be a good run of beef steers and heifers, plus first-cross heifers.

The biggest vendor in the Friesian and first-cross steer offering will be Evans Dairy, Busselton, when it trucks in its bi-annual draft of 97 head, which are all owner-bred.

The operation is currently milking about 750 head and calves twice a year.

The offering will consist of 30 Friesian steers, 51 Aussie Red steers and 16 Angus-Friesian steers, all aged seven to eight months.

Landmark Margaret River agent Jock Embry said the calves from Evans Dairy would present very well.

“They are good, well-grown cattle for their age, that are just waiting to go out in the paddock and continue growing,” Mr Embry said.

All the Evans Dairy calves have been vaccinate twice with 7in 1, drenched and dehorned.

The majority of Friesian steers and first-cross steers on offer will come from the Brunswick, Harvey and surrounding areas, including 40 head nominated by Laurie Sorgiovanni, IR Sorgiovanni, Harvey.

The 16 to 18-month-old black and white steers were purchased as poddies and have been grown out ready for sale.

Also trucking in numbers to these sections will be Stella Dairies, Roelands, which has nominated 24 Friesian steers and 12 Angus-Friesian steers.

These calves are all owner-bred with the Friesians aged 5-6 months and the Angus-Friesians six months old.

Benger operation GG & DM Tartaglia will also offer both Friesian and first-cross steers, which are all owner-bred.

It has nominated 18 Friesian steers and seven Angus-Friesian steers, all 10-12mo.

Other lines coming in from the area will include eight Friesian steers (18-20mo) from DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, while GP & EL Papalia, Brunswick, will truck in 12 black and white steers (14mo) and SH Fry & Son, Benger, will offer 24 head (12mo).