THE end of financial year is fast approaching and so is LambEx 2018.
All tickets to the 2018 LambEx conference is tax deductible – just another excuse to visit beautiful Perth and listen and learn from a jam packed program.
LambEx 2018, which returns August 5-7 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, is said to be shaping up as one of the biggest and best yet with an incredible line-up of international and Australian speakers.
An array of local and global issues for the sheep and lamb industry will be addressed providing thought-provoking insightful look at the lamb and sheep industry.
Conference Chair Bindi Murray said keynote speakers are internationally recognised including CEO for The Center for Food Integrity Charlie Arnot and Beef and Lamb New Zealand Independent Director Melissa Clark-Reynolds.
“We are also excited to welcome James Rebanks from the Lake District of the UK,” Ms Murray said.
“James is a modern day shepherd who has gained a flock of more than 80,000 followers on Twitter.”
Other experts to speak include:
- AuctionsPlus CEO Anna Speer will answer the question whether farmers can expect ‘amazon-style’ disruption in livestock marketing in years to come and how the company has spent 30 years trying to disrupt the way farmers trade livestock.
- Ed Peter, Duxton Capital, will debate if corporate investment will disrupt the way we do business in the sheep industry.
- Consultant Jason Trompf will navigate potentially the best opening session at LambEx yet with a look at the achievements and leakages of the sheep supply chain … and what can be done about it.
- Meat & Livestock Australia’s Lisa Sharp will discuss the new generation consumer through the lens of making sure we produce what they want.
The LambEx program also features a number of social events including the Fletcher International Exports Welcome Function, breakfasts hosted by Sheep CRC, AusWest Seeds, Boehringer Ingelheim and Gallagher. The highlight of the program will be the Virbac International Pre-Dinner Drinks followed by AWI’s GrandsLamb Dinner with a delicious array of melt-in-your-mouth food, fun, entertainment and networking.
Associate Professor Graham Gardner from Murdoch University will emcee LambEx. Graham’s intimate knowledge of the Australian sheep and lamb industry will certainly add to the program.
“All sectors of the lamb industry have come together to build on LambEx’s previous success and ensure the Australian sheep and lamb industry continues its proud tradition of showcasing its industry,” Mrs Murray said.
LambEx 2018 Major Event Partners are the WA Government Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Meat & Livestock Australia, and WAMMCO International.
Other major sponsors include Fairfax Agricultural Media, Fletcher International Exports, Australian Wool Innovation, Virbac Australia, Rabobank and Boehringer Ingelheim.
Mrs Murray said LambEx 2018 will continue to highlight how our industry has grown, and what steps producers and industry stakeholders can continue to take to ensure a lift in production and subsequent profits.
“It’s the first time in almost a decade that LambEx has returned to WA. The two previous LambEx events in 2014 and 2016 were nearly sell outs so we’re encouraging people who want to attend to get in before the end of the financial year and register,” Mrs Murray said.
To register: To view the full program visit www.lambex.com.au