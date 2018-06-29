THE end of financial year is fast approaching and so is LambEx 2018.

All tickets to the 2018 LambEx conference is tax deductible – just another excuse to visit beautiful Perth and listen and learn from a jam packed program.

LambEx 2018, which returns August 5-7 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, is said to be shaping up as one of the biggest and best yet with an incredible line-up of international and Australian speakers.

An array of local and global issues for the sheep and lamb industry will be addressed providing thought-provoking insightful look at the lamb and sheep industry.

Conference Chair Bindi Murray said keynote speakers are internationally recognised including CEO for The Center for Food Integrity Charlie Arnot and Beef and Lamb New Zealand Independent Director Melissa Clark-Reynolds.

“We are also excited to welcome James Rebanks from the Lake District of the UK,” Ms Murray said.

“James is a modern day shepherd who has gained a flock of more than 80,000 followers on Twitter.”

Other experts to speak include:

- AuctionsPlus CEO Anna Speer will answer the question whether farmers can expect ‘amazon-style’ disruption in livestock marketing in years to come and how the company has spent 30 years trying to disrupt the way farmers trade livestock.

- Ed Peter, Duxton Capital, will debate if corporate investment will disrupt the way we do business in the sheep industry.

- Consultant Jason Trompf will navigate potentially the best opening session at LambEx yet with a look at the achievements and leakages of the sheep supply chain … and what can be done about it.

- Meat & Livestock Australia’s Lisa Sharp will discuss the new generation consumer through the lens of making sure we produce what they want.

The LambEx program also features a number of social events including the Fletcher International Exports Welcome Function, breakfasts hosted by Sheep CRC, AusWest Seeds, Boehringer Ingelheim and Gallagher. The highlight of the program will be the Virbac International Pre-Dinner Drinks followed by AWI’s GrandsLamb Dinner with a delicious array of melt-in-your-mouth food, fun, entertainment and networking.