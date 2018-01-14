ONCE again the Landmark Special Angus Weaner Sale held at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards saw premium prices paid for the quality Angus steers and heifers on offer.

Now in its sixth year, the sale continues to attract buyers from throughout the State chasing the well-bred, quality genetics on offer in the Landmark yarding.

Prices at the sale are often above market values at the time, and this year was no exception with steers topping at $1266 and heifers at $1208.

It is a unique sale in that all cattle yarded are Angus and the majority of them weaned, so buyers purchased with confidence with the total offering of 1974 head grossing $2,156,135 and averaging $1092.

Steers and heifers on offer came from mostly Great Southern properties with many of the vendors featuring as top-price buyers at Angus bull sales in recent years, another indication of the quality of genetics on offer in the yarding.

Due to a tough winter in the Great Southern, weights were down slightly on last year but the offering stood out for its consistency and quality.

The top price line of steers was offered by Carmdam North, Mt Barker and bought by Harmony Operation.

The line of 18 steers was unweaned and weighed in at 436kg and sold for $1266 or 290c/kg.

Not far behind these was a line of 14 weaned steers that were offered by Jarrod and Sarah Carroll, Rayview Park, Albany and bought by Cullalla for $1265.

Weighing in at 398kg, these Coonamble, Koojan Hills and Diamond Tree blood steers equated to 318c/kg.

The Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, had the largest offering of steers in the sale with close to 550 and these also featured in the higher prices.

The Arizona steers were all weaned and of mostly Coonamble Angus stud blood.

One pen from Arizona consisted of 16 steers that weighed in at 393kg and sold for $1258 at 320c/kg to Harmony Operation.

Another line of 15 that weighed in at 400kg made $1256 or 314c/kg and were also bought by Harmony.