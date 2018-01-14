 

Steers top $1266 at Mt Barker Angus sale

TRAVIS KING
14 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Karen (left), Luke and Noel Bairstow, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, with Landmark Lake Grace agent Gary Prater and Landmark southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey and a pen of Arizona steers. The Bairstows offered close to 550 steers in last week's Landmark Special Angus Weaner Sale held at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards and recorded a top of $1258 for a line of 16.

Karen (left), Luke and Noel Bairstow, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, with Landmark Lake Grace agent Gary Prater and Landmark southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey and a pen of Arizona steers. The Bairstows offered close to 550 steers in last week's Landmark Special Angus Weaner Sale held at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards and recorded a top of $1258 for a line of 16.

Members of the MJ Blyth & Co operation at the Landmark special Angus weaner sale included Rob Potter (left), Mick, Callum, Jeff and Bianca Blyth, Landmark Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll, Caitlin Vandelaar and Rebecca Blyth with Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch, who donated a pack of MultiMin for a lucky vendor prize which the Blyths won.

Members of the MJ Blyth & Co operation at the Landmark special Angus weaner sale included Rob Potter (left), Mick, Callum, Jeff and Bianca Blyth, Landmark Mt Barker agent Harry Carroll, Caitlin Vandelaar and Rebecca Blyth with Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch, who donated a pack of MultiMin for a lucky vendor prize which the Blyths won.

ONCE again the Landmark Special Angus Weaner Sale held at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards saw premium prices paid for the quality Angus steers and heifers on offer.

Now in its sixth year, the sale continues to attract buyers from throughout the State chasing the well-bred, quality genetics on offer in the Landmark yarding.

Prices at the sale are often above market values at the time, and this year was no exception with steers topping at $1266 and heifers at $1208.

It is a unique sale in that all cattle yarded are Angus and the majority of them weaned, so buyers purchased with confidence with the total offering of 1974 head grossing $2,156,135 and averaging $1092.

Steers and heifers on offer came from mostly Great Southern properties with many of the vendors featuring as top-price buyers at Angus bull sales in recent years, another indication of the quality of genetics on offer in the yarding.

Due to a tough winter in the Great Southern, weights were down slightly on last year but the offering stood out for its consistency and quality.

The top price line of steers was offered by Carmdam North, Mt Barker and bought by Harmony Operation.

The line of 18 steers was unweaned and weighed in at 436kg and sold for $1266 or 290c/kg.

Not far behind these was a line of 14 weaned steers that were offered by Jarrod and Sarah Carroll, Rayview Park, Albany and bought by Cullalla for $1265.

Weighing in at 398kg, these Coonamble, Koojan Hills and Diamond Tree blood steers equated to 318c/kg.

The Bairstow family, Arizona Farms, Lake Grace, had the largest offering of steers in the sale with close to 550 and these also featured in the higher prices.

The Arizona steers were all weaned and of mostly Coonamble Angus stud blood.

One pen from Arizona consisted of 16 steers that weighed in at 393kg and sold for $1258 at 320c/kg to Harmony Operation.

Another line of 15 that weighed in at 400kg made $1256 or 314c/kg and were also bought by Harmony.

A line of 14 Arizona steers sold to Cullalla for $1252 and at an average weight of 396kg, equating to 316c/kg.

Cullalla also paid $1250 or 320c/kg for a line of Arizona steers that weighed 391kg.

DJ & JE Bell, Redmond, offered a quality line of 13 steers that weighed in at 418kg and made $1253 at 300c/kg. These steers were bought by Harmony.

A line of 14 Rayview Park steers sold for $1249 also to Harmony.

These steers weighed in at 416kg and equated to 300c/kg.

Cullalla took a liking to another line of Rayview Park steers paying $1247 for a pen of 15 that averaged 392kg and made 318c/kg.

Johnson Bros offered a line of five unweaned steers that weighed in at 402kg and were bought by Harmony.

These steers made $1246 (310c/kg).

RA & MA Wright, Kojonup, offered a line of 16 Angus steers that were weaned and weighed in at 377kg. These steers sold for $1230 (326c/kg) to Cullalla.

The momentum of the sale didn’t slow down as the weights dropped off, with a line of 20 offered by Arizona Farms selling for $1195 to Pulfer & Nussbaum.

These steers weighed 348kg (348c/kg).

A line of 15 Rayview Park steers that weighed in at 335kg sold for $1180 to Pulfer & Nussbaum. These steers equated to 352c/kg.

A line of 11 steers offered by RJ & IS Bunn, Redmond, also made good money selling to Cullalla for $1175. These steers averaged 344kg (342c/kg).

A line of 20 steers offered by regular sale vendors MJ Blyth & Co, Manypeaks, sold for $1166 to Pulfer & Nussbaum.

These steers weighed in at 331kg and made 352c/kg.

Lighter steers made up to 360c/kg including a line of 16 offered by SA & SH Smith, Narrikup, selling for that amount to S & C Livestock.

These steers averaged 260kg and made $936.

Also selling at 360c/kg was a line of 16 from Silverstone Livestock, Narrikup, that weighed 232kg and made $836.

A line of 20 Arizona steers that averaged 310kg sold for $1108 (358c/kg) to volume buyer Pulfer & Nussbaum, while another line of 20 from the same home sold for $1166 to the same buyer.

These steers weighed in at 328kg and made 356c/kg.

A line of 20 steers offered by another sale regular, MI & DM Twentyman, Nanarup, sold for $1107 and was bought by Pulffer & Nussbaum. These steers weighed 315kg and made 352c/kg.

Another line of Blyth steers made $1151 when bought by Pulfer & Nussbaum. These steers weighed in at 329kg and made 350c/kg.

With 144 pens filled with cattle in the sale, only a small proportion of these were heifers, taking up 29 of those pens.

The top price here was $1209 paid for a line of nine heifers offered by Carmdam North and bought by FE Brockman Family Trust. These heifers weighed in at 414kg and made 292c/kg.

Another line of Carmdam North heifers sold for $1142, also to the Brockmans.

These heifers averaged 394kg and equated to 290c/kg.

A line of seven heifers offered by the BJ Panizza Family Trust, King River, sold for $1115 to Dundeal Holdings, Narrikup. These heifers weighed 387kg and equated to 288c/kg.

A line of six heifers offered by L,B & J Parke, Lake Muir, sold for $1073 to GC & ER Frusher, Narrikup. These heifers weighed in at 383kg and equated to 280c/kg.

Other heifers to sell well included another line from BJ Panizza that went for $1040, also to Dundeal Holdings. The 344kg heifers equated to 302c/kg.

A line of 10 from DJ & BE Bell, Redmond, made $1066 when bought by Landmark national livestock manager Leon Giglia. At 384kg these heifers made 278c/kg.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables