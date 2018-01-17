WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock, a member of the Rural Marketing Agents (RMA) network, together with Riverina Livestock Agents, has successfully negotiated the sale of 12,000 ewes ranging in age from 1.5yo to 5.5yo and 1500 ewe lambs from the well-known Kojonup property, Hyfield.

RMA is an Australia-wide group of independent livestock agents, providing members with access to a national marketing network, giving Westcoast Wool & Livestock, as a WA-owned and operated company the flexibility to market livestock effectively throughout Australia.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Kulin agent Barry Gangell said this sale was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the buyers of the Hyfield ewes and lambs.

“It’s not very often a buyer is able to secure breeding stock of such elite genetics on such a large scale,” Mr Gangell said.

“It is disappointing to see ewes of this calibre leaving WA but at the end of the day our job is to secure the best result for our client.”

The opportunity to sell the sheep arose after the sale of the Hyfield properties conducted by Ray White Rural WA which is a Westcoast Group partner.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock director Brad Faithfull said the newly-formed partnership with Ray White Rural WA gives the company a real estate arm which complements the already successful wool and livestock divisions.

The 1500 head of lambs and 3500 of the ewes have already left WA for Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, with the remaining 8000 head of ewes set to travel in February after being joined to Merino rams.