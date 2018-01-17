 

12,000 Hyfield ewes sold to the east

17 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The last truck leaving Hyfield, Kojonup, for Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. Pictured were Mark Fleming (left), Stockhaul, Westcoast Wool & Livestock team members Hayden Baker, Jane Bushby and Brad Preston with Graham McIllree, Hyfield, Barry Gangell, Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Michael Potter, Hyfield.
The last truck leaving Hyfield, Kojonup, for Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. Pictured were Mark Fleming (left), Stockhaul, Westcoast Wool & Livestock team members Hayden Baker, Jane Bushby and Brad Preston with Graham McIllree, Hyfield, Barry Gangell, Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Michael Potter, Hyfield.

WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock, a member of the Rural Marketing Agents (RMA) network, together with Riverina Livestock Agents, has successfully negotiated the sale of 12,000 ewes ranging in age from 1.5yo to 5.5yo and 1500 ewe lambs from the well-known Kojonup property, Hyfield.

RMA is an Australia-wide group of independent livestock agents, providing members with access to a national marketing network, giving Westcoast Wool & Livestock, as a WA-owned and operated company the flexibility to market livestock effectively throughout Australia.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Kulin agent Barry Gangell said this sale was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the buyers of the Hyfield ewes and lambs.

“It’s not very often a buyer is able to secure breeding stock of such elite genetics on such a large scale,” Mr Gangell said.

“It is disappointing to see ewes of this calibre leaving WA but at the end of the day our job is to secure the best result for our client.”

The opportunity to sell the sheep arose after the sale of the Hyfield properties conducted by Ray White Rural WA which is a Westcoast Group partner.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock director Brad Faithfull said the newly-formed partnership with Ray White Rural WA gives the company a real estate arm which complements the already successful wool and livestock divisions.

The 1500 head of lambs and 3500 of the ewes have already left WA for Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, with the remaining 8000 head of ewes set to travel in February after being joined to Merino rams.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables