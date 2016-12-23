A BALE of 19 micron wool was worth $204 more on Thursday last week (after the last wool auction of 2016) than it was on the first sale day of the year back in January.

According to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) indicative statistics, a 185 kilogram bale of 19 micron wool was worth $1928 at the end of trading last Thursday.

The same bale on January 13 was worth $1724.

A five-kilogram 19 micron wool cut was worth $5 more last week, at $52 per sheep, than it was in January and a 6kg cut was worth $7 more at $63, according to AWEX.

Those statistics tell the story of wool for 2016 and, thanks to an exceptional season, WA's woolgrowers did relatively better than some Eastern States counterparts.

The Western Indicator finished the year at 1421 cents per kilogram clean, up 60c from where it started the year, after a firm but flat final day of trading at the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

At 1680, 1620 and 1561c/kg, 18.5, 19 and 19.5 micron respectively, Merino fleece finished the year with a 36-month price position of better than 98 per cent - that is, over the past three years the prices have only been higher less than 2pc of the time.

At 1712c/kg 18 micron fleece price position was 97.3pc and at 1485c/kg 20 micron fleece price position was 96.8pc.

The price position for individual broader micron wools at the close of trade varied between 85 and 90pc.

Merino cardings, one of the in-demand stars of the year at the WWC, finished on 1131c/kg with a price position of 95.4pc.

End-of-year high prices at the WWC were recorded despite a national offering of 55,000 bales over the last two sale days, the largest total on offer since January.

International buyers had plenty of choice but stuck with WA wool.

Alan Brown, Chinatex's WWC buyer, mostly kept his head and hands down as Chinatex came in eighth place twice and sixth on the daily buyers' lists, with only 790 bales purchased over the last three sales of the year.

By comparison, top buyers at each sale were PJ Morris Wool with 564 bales, West Coast Wools with 733 bales and Tianyu Wool with 533 bales.