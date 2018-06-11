THE recent sale of a Munda Reds Droughtmaster bull for $30,000 has set what is believed to be a new record price for a Bos indicus bull sold in WA.

The 20-month-old bull, Munda ‘Viceroy’, was released from Munda Reds stud duties and purchased by veteran cattle breeder Richard (Dick) Vincent (OA), De Grey Park Droughtmaster stud, Capel.

The record sale follows up several significant sire purchases previously made by Mr Vincent at Munda Reds including $20,000 paid for a bull last year and $30,000 for two bulls in 2016.

The record-priced bull was a son of homozygous polled Queensland sire Garthown Velocity purchased by Munda Reds in 2015 which is producing the type of cattle Munda Reds is striving to breed, according to stud principal Mike Thompson.

“Garthown is one of the highly sought after Droughtmaster bloodlines in Australia at the moment with Garthown bulls selling to $75,000,” Mr Thompson said.

“Velocity has clicked with our herd, he is a double-polled bull and producing a lot of high growth, good sheathed cattle for us which is what we are looking for.

“It’s a work in progress but we are narrowing down the sire battery to about 25 stud sires that consistently produce the type and style of cattle we want.

“We are now getting into a rhythm and breeding better types of a more consistent nature and it’s reflected in Dick’s and other studs’ recent sire purchases from us.

“At 94 Dick is arguably the most experienced and respected cattleman in WA and I appreciate his continued support.

“Dick has been a Droughtmaster breeder for 20 years – he has seen the results in his recent Munda Reds purchases and shows belief in the brand – he was over the moon with the temperament of the Munda Reds herd.”

Mr Vincent said he was very happy to secure the new Munda Reds sire.

“He is only 20 months old and I think he is a bull that will mature into an outstanding animal,” Mr Vincent said.

“He has very good conformation, is well muscled and being homozygous polled is a big plus.