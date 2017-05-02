 

A better than average wet season up north

JACINTA BOLSENBROEK
02 May, 2017 04:00 AM
A good wet season for many of WA's top end stations including Yeeda station, Broome, as viewed from the air.
FOR most of the Pilbara and Kimberley stations, the wet season was better than average according to Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association chairman David Stoate.

He said the regions had has all experienced above average rainfall with some areas being well above average.

“Some areas have been too wet with flood damage and water-logged paddocks causing problems,” he said.

“But most have enjoyed the favourable wet season growing conditions.

“The wetter than normal season has delayed mustering, meaning the export season has started later than normal.

“Many producers kicked off mustering after Easter and may finish later than normal because of the delayed start.”

This includes Yeeda station, Broome, which experienced its wettest season on record, resembling more like a lake than a station in past weeks.

“Yeeda has had its wettest season on record,” owner Jack Burton said.

“In 16 weeks we had over 1600 millimetres of rain – which is a lot of rain.

“It is seriously wet, we are still unable to access half the station.”

Yeeda’s average rainfall is about 600mm.

Mr Burton said the extra rain was spread out throughout the whole season, producing greener pastures across the whole station.

“The country and cattle are looking fantastic,” he said.

He said the year was shaping up well due to the wet.

“It has been hard to get cattle out due to access.”

“But it is starting to dry out now, so we have starting mustering, where we can access yards.

“Cattle prices are good, but I expect we will have a flood of cattle towards the end of May as the ground dries up.”

The Kimberley and Pilbara will also see more competition as the Kimberley Meat Company plans to ramp up production for its first official season.

“We are killing about 500 head a week at the moment and once everyone gets going we will ramp it up to about 1000 head,” Mr Burton said.

“We hope to sit on that comfortably for the rest of the season.”

