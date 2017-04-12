THE Australian beef industry is faced with the challenge of rebuilding a herd and satisfying growing market demand at the same time, warns head of agribusiness Australia ANZ Mark Bennett.

Mr Bennett said the national herd had dropped from 26.5 million to 23.3m in three years, driven by drought and high prices.

“We need to build sustainable programs for people to succeed over a long time,” Mr Bennett said.

“Managing money and opportunities is critical.”

Mr Bennett launched the ANZ Cattle Call report at the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association annual conference recently.

“The industry has to ask where will the cattle come from to supply our export markets?” he said.

“Our modelling suggests it will take more than 10 years to rebuild a herd in order to sustainably satisfy the market at peak volumes achieved three years ago.

“ANZ modelling also shows that rebuilding the herd will pay off in the medium and long-term.

“A high herd growth, low slaughter scenario could support $16.4 billion of output by 2025, compared to $9b in the low herd growth, high slaughter scenario and $11.8b in an average growth scenario.

“This compares to an output value of $10.46b in 2015.

“The low slaughter scenario in the short-term will start to produce more output than the high slaughter scenario by as early as 2019.”

Mr Bennett said managing the need to satisfy key markets in terms of reliability of supply and value with the need to rebuild was challenging.

“Food safety remains the number one selling attribute of Australian beef and protecting this competitive advantage is the industry’s number one objective.

“However, given the majority of our total beef production is destined for export and this is where our growth opportunity remains, we cannot avoid the need for productivity gains through the supply-chain in order to remain globally competitive.”

Mr Bennett said it was difficult to track the herd size accurately.

He said the national herd decline was the biggest in recent history.