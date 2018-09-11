ALL eyes are on the United States, as increased supplies of beef, pork and poultry and potential trade fallouts create uncertainty and market volatility, according to the latest Rabobank Global Beef Quarterly report.

While US prices have been holding up remarkably well, there are some moving parts in this important market that could affect global beef trade over the rest of the year.

The report cites increased supply of US beef and also pork (the latter the main driver of expanding US protein supplies) as a key factor to watch, along with trade uncertainties, the risk of herd liquidation with ongoing US drought conditions and how beef demand is holding up in the saturated US market.

“We have been flagging these watch factors for several months now, but the potential impact posed by the growing US beef supply is bigger now, given the dry conditions and increased slaughter numbers here in Australia,” said Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.

“Any downward pressure on US prices from increased protein supplies will have an impact on US demand and the price they are willing to pay for Australian beef, all at a time when there could be more Australian cattle coming onto the market from worsening drought pressures.”

US beef production is currently up by three per cent, with a similar growth rate expected in 2019.

“While this is less than the five per cent growth anticipated earlier in the year, the risk of US cow herd liquidation remains high, with half of the US beef cow herd residing in states facing ‘extreme’ to ‘excessive’ drought conditions,” Mr Gidley-Beard said.

If the US starts generating larger volumes of lean trimmings by the slaughter of more beef cows, Mr Gidley-Baird said this would impact US demand for Australian lean trimmings – one of the largest product lines Australia sends to the US – and ultimately our domestic prices.

“But it is not only US supplies of beef that are growing, pork production is expected to see growth of between four and five per cent in 2019,” he said.