THE Association for Sheep Husbandry, Excellence, Evaluation and Production (ASHEEP) annual general meeting and conference held last week in Esperance ended a positive and exciting 2016-17 for the grower group. The theme of this year’s conference was Pasture to Plate, with the event focused on new technologies and industry best practice throughout the supply chain. With a strong crowd of 80 delegates, the event kicked off with the formal proceedings of the annual general meeting, including an overview of 2016-17 from ASHEEP chairman Simon Fowler highlighting positive wool, lamb and beef prices and the group’s growing membership, with members joining the Esperance-based group from as far as Pingelly. The first issue discussed as part of the conference program was Ovine Johne’s Disease (OJD) with Anna Erickson, State Ovine Johne’s activity leader at the Department of Agriculture and Food (DAFWA), delivering an update on OJD in Western Australia. WA has 135 infected flocks, with some South West shires showing a flock prevalence of more than 10 per cent. “There are some producers in WA who may not be aware their sheep are infected for some years as the disease may take some time to develop,” Dr Erickson said. She said the disease was still rare in low rainfall zones but high rainfall areas were at a significantly increased risk. High stocking rates on permanent pastures further assist the spread and establishment of the disease, and producers who trade sheep also face an increased risk of their sheep contracting the disease. Dr Erickson’s key message was that vaccination is the most effective control on infected properties. The National Management Plan for OJD is due to expire in 2018 and a review process will shortly be underway that will look into policy development surrounding export markets, abattoir inspections and the requirements for vaccination. Dr Erickson followed the OJD discussion with an overview of national changes to the management of Johne’s disease in cattle and the introduction of the voluntary industry scheme Johne’s Beef Assurance Score (JBAS).

Dr Erickson emphasised the need for an effective biosecurity management plan as part of preventing JD in cattle on a property, as well as being an essential component of maintaining a JBAS score. Dr Erickson’s final message was the importance of managing the risk from OJD, in particular the movement of stock, to avoid any cross infection to cattle. Next up on the speaking program was Anthony Shepherd, principal of Sheepmatters, New South Wales, who engaged attendees with his Productive Sheep Identified presentation. “I’ll talk to you about which sheep will make you money,” he said. Mr Shepherd’s business works with sheep producers to help them attain a high level of commercial focus with assistance in the areas of preventative management, smarter time management and education. He spoke about the role of a healthy rumen and how to maximise the microflora in the sheep’s gut, so a ewe was in optimum health during ovulation, joining, birth and lactation. The presentation also focused on a ewe’s daily nutritional needs at various stages during the breeding cycle and how the availability of differing feeds such as hay, pasture and protein sources have an influence on the health of the ewe and lamb. One of the main points from Mr Shepherd’s presentation was the need to pay close attention to the productivity of maiden ewes in a commercial flock. Research indicates if a maiden ewe’s lamb dies shortly after birth, then that ewe is more likely to become a repeat offender and has a very high chance of losing her lambs in subsequent years. To ensure a flock remains highly viable, Mr Shepherd recommends removing these maiden ewes from the flock in favour of proven breeders. Mr Shepherd also recommended checking for wet and dry ewes at lamb marking time, and removing any dries from the flock. Next up was Murdoch University’s Graham Gardner who spoke about objective carcase measurement. Dr Graham explained his involvement in research predominately focused on the affect of selection for growth, leanness and muscling in the sheep and cattle industries.

His presentation concentrated on the development of new measurement technologies for determining meat yield and eating quality for the lamb supply chain under the project Advanced Livestock Measurement Technologies. This project is being undertaken together with Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Murdoch University. The project focuses on technologies concerned with precision measurement from paddock to plate which predict the quality and amount of the final product. Moving on from the traditional method of manually assessing the carcase, these new technologies are set to revolutionise the lamb supply chain. Dr Graham went onto explain how the dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) system was a whole carcase measurement system and was more accurate than the measurements taken from a single carcase point. He said the DEXA system had major advantages to the lamb supply chain by increasing the efficiencies and commercial viability of processors, as its accurate carcase assessment would reduce labour and waste product by accurately assessing the lean meat yield. The system also has benefits at the retail end of the market as eating quality and consistency is improved, therefore increasing consumer confidence. The technology is being progressed, with the next step being to develop a range of tools that are efficient, economic and practical for use in commercial abattoirs, ultimately resulting in this technology being rolled out throughout Australia. ASHEEP executive officer Emma Graham and committee member Bob Reed also gave an update on the recent ASHEEP New Zealand Study Tour. The duo said the tour was a fantastic opportunity for ASHEEP members to experience the efficient agricultural practices of the south island of New Zealand. Members on the tour looked at the booming diary industry and how increasing land prices has had a knock-on effect of decreasing the New Zealand sheep population from some 50 million head down to 28m head over the past 10 years.