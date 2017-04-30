ACCORDING to Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA), Australia is one of the world’s most efficient producers of cattle.

This title saw Australia hold the title of the world’s largest exporter of beef for a period in 2015.

An MLA report looking at the 2015/16 financial year valued Aussie exports of beef, veal and cattle at $10 billion with $8.5b of that figure attributed to beef and veal with the remaining $1.5b from the 1.2 million head of live cattle exported within the period.

Further to this, the off-farm value (domestic expenditure plus export value) of the Australian beef and cattle industry came to $17.87b in 2015/16.

Of the 1.2m head exported in 2015/16, 46.2 per cent went to Indonesia, 23.5pc to Vietnam, 8.1pc to China, 6.7pc to Israel, 3.3pc and 3.7pc to Malaysia and Russia and 2.2pc to the Philippines.

Australia exported 74pc of its total beef and veal production to 84 countries in 2015/16, with 1.17mt shipped weight exported from 2.34mt carcase weight of beef and veal produced.

Globally, Australia has about 3pc of the world cattle and buffalo inventory, with India, Brazil and China taking the top three places, and Australia produces 4pc of the world’s beef supply.

In more recent data, MLA expects Australian beef exports to ease going forward, according to information outlined in their most recent cattle industry projection update which was published this month.

The net drop in Aussie beef exports is unlikely to be as great as previously forecast, but is now estimated to ease 3pc to 992,000t and will remain the fifth largest Australian beef export year on record.

After the first quarter of 2017, shipments to the major markets have been mixed and largely reflect Australian production, competition and varying sentiment in each.

Japan posted a 22pc year-on-year rise in shipments to 65,381t, while the US took 50,878t, a drop on the back of replenished domestic production.

Volumes to Korea have also reduced significantly with the US competition an increasing challenge and exports to China have edged higher slightly.