THE Norton family, Narrikup, made the move into Murray Greys 20 years ago when they were looking for a change of cattle breed.

Having run Herefords for many years, Chris Norton said that breed had experienced a reduction in demand from the market and a change was needed.

“I had nothing against the Hereford breed, but other breeds were simply making $40 more a head in the saleyards, so we decided we had to make a change,” he said.

Chris now farms with son Jarrad, who is the fourth generation of the Norton family to farm the Narrikup property, and said they switched the herd to Murray Greys because the breed had a good reputation for temperament and performance.

“Running quiet cattle is important for us,” he said. “It makes things so much easier to manage them if they have a good temperament.”

The Nortons started their Murray Grey herd on Tullibardine and Southend bloodlines.

The purchase of more land not long after the change of breed saw the need to expand numbers and so the Nortons bought in 100 Angus-Friesian females.

This brought some black influence into their herd, with Murray Grey bulls used over these females and the odd black calf still comes through now.

These days the Nortons predominantly use bulls from Alastair and Jenny Murray’s Tullibardine Murray Grey stud, which is situated just down the road from them.

“We like the fact that we know these bulls perform in our environment and we have a good relationship with the Murrays,” Chris said.

“I like to breed cows with middle of the road frame size, so when buying bulls I look for a frame score 7.

“We like bulls with smaller heads for ease of calving and milk and growth rate figures are also important.”

Chris said calving ease was a trait they also selected for.

“Murray Grey cows tend to have a smaller calf, but the calves get up and get going quickly,” he said.

“We are getting a 35 kilogram calf on the ground and then they get growing.

“This is also why we look at milk and growth rate figures when buying bulls so that we are optimising that growth early in the piece.