 

Bid to roll out global welfare standards

SHAN GOODWIN
22 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
An expert technical advisory committee will be headed by experienced livestock veterinarian and former WA senator Dr Chris Back.
An expert technical advisory committee will be headed by experienced livestock veterinarian and former WA senator Dr Chris Back.

AUSTRALIA’S livestock exporters want their world-leading animal welfare standards rolled out globally.

A review aimed at fine tuning standards that regulate the handling of stock in Australia’s livestock export supply chains is just one component of significant industry and government moves on the animal welfare front.

Ultimately, the goal is international embracement of our standards, which would not only advance animal welfare efforts exponentially but restore Australia’s competitive position in the live export game.

The Federal Government has just set up an expert technical advisory committee, which will conduct a review of the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL).

It will be headed by experienced livestock veterinarian and former WA senator Dr Chris Back.

The Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) lobbied hard for the review, arguing it would ensure ASEL reflects new technology and research and that industry standards are aligned with community expectations.

ALEC chairman Simon Crean said the live export sector had been active on a number of fronts to put in place a series of regulatory advancements on animal welfare standards.

ASEL, which covers the handling of animals from farmgate to the point of discharge in the exporting country, has to remain a benchmark which promotes a sustainable and growing live trade for Australia, according to ALEC.

Australia also has in place a system which regulates handling through to slaughter once stock have left Australia, the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS) which was developed after the 2011 suspension on the trade to Indonesia.

ESCAS is a world-first concept and Australia’s live exporters are now looking to have other nations take it on, via the new Livestock Global Assurance Program (LGAP).

Federal funds have just been secured to set up an independent LGAP company that will assess the adherence to animal welfare standards of all supply chains.

LGAP is expected to be rolled out on a market-by-market basis once further work on more effective control and traceability is complete.

“While it brings attention to welfare in a way that no other country does, the fundamental problem with ESCAS has been Australia is the only country requiring the exporter to take responsibility for the welfare of the animal right up the point of slaughter,” Mr Crean said.

“And there are 130 countries globally exporting cattle.

“What we doing is requiring the facilities in-country to take more responsibility for the welfare of animals – that means improving control and traceability systems.”

Mr Crean said as Australia negotiated free trade agreements, it should be asking partners, such as the European Union, to embrace the standards that our livestock exporters do.

“The OIE (World Organisation for Animal Health) recognises Australia’s animal welfare standards as world-leading – well we want it embraced by the world,” he said.

“This is still a work in progress but it’s the agenda this industry is pursuing.”

The new committee, which will ultimately provide recommendations to the Federal government’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources, also comprises animal welfare experts Dr Theresa Collins and Dr Hugh Millar, regulation specialist Russell Phillips and livestock export industry expert Kevin Shiell.

It will be supported by the likes of the RSPCA and livestock producer groups.

ALEC chief executive officer Simon Westaway said ASEL was regarded as the gold standard in terms of the global livestock export trade.

“But exporters are never complacent about the need for ongoing improvement,” Mr Westaway said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables