THE final offering of commercial purebred Summerfield blood Dohne sheep opened the Beeck family’s, Geoffrey Beeck & Co clearing sale just north of Katanning last week, conducted by Westcoast Wool & Livestock.

Prior to offering the final four lines of sheep, Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley thanked Geoff Beeck and family for their long-term support, saying they were fantastic clients of the company and staunch members of the community.

The four lines of sheep were all well-grown and December shorn.

The two lines of mixed age and black tag ewes had been running with Dohne rams since December 22, 2017.

The sale opened with the line of 284 black tag ewes which saw spirited bidding before finally at $162 Mr Hartley knocked them down to Wayne Crook, Coolangatta Trust, Kojonup.

Mr Crook later said he had first introduced Dohne rams to his Merino flock some years ago and was very pleased to have to opportunity to purchase purebred ewes of the quality of the Summerfield bloodline.

Another commercial breeder from Arthur River, also delighted with the Dohne breed, purchased the other three lines of ewes.

Sam Burgess and his wife Victoria, trading as Burgess Agriculture and Contracting, have also introduced Dohne rams to their Merino flock and Mr Burgess was at the sale, like Mr Crook, to purchase purebred Dohne ewes.

Mr Burgess firstly purchased the second line offered, containing 241 mixed age ewes at $133, then a small line of 69 ewes of the same age which had been pregnancy tested in lamb at $136.

Finally he purchased the line of 282 ewe lambs at $113.

The line of 335 wether lambs also sold at $113 when it was knocked down to Wellard Rural Exports.

Mr Hartley said after the sale that the values paid on the day were slightly up on current market rates.