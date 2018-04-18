MUCHEA was the place to bag a bargain last Friday if you were in the market for a Bos indicus sire.

The Elders and Primaries teams did their best to encourage competition at the annual X-Factor Beef Production Sale last week but unfortunately the registered buyers list needed a few more names to help the results along.

All up 89 Droughtmaster, Santa Master and Santa Gertrudis bulls were offered at auction with 31 selling under the hammers of Don Morgan, Elders and Jay Macdonald, Primaries, to an overall average of $2919.

Overlooked bulls have since returned to their homes and producers looking for Bos indicus bulls are encouraged to contact the sale vendors for on-farm sales.

Elders auctioneer Don Morgan said it was a disappointing sale result on the day.

“There was nothing wrong with the bulls up for sale and the cattle market is strong so people should have been jumping at the opportunity to buy bulls at the sort of money we saw on the day,” Mr Morgan said.

Primaries auctioneer Jay Macdonald said seasonal conditions were the main concern.

“It was a tough sale,” Mr Macdonald said.

“The lack of rain in pastoral areas, including the Gascoyne, made for a lot less pastoral buying action and that always has an impact on sales like this.”

Top price honours was set at $5000 which was achieved by a Merryup Droughtmaster sire sold early in the action to Preston Clarke, Elders, bidding on behalf of Kookabrook Grazing Co, Pinjarra.

The sale top-priced bull was an April 2016 drop calf sired by Wajatryn Hunter D5 and out of Merryup 25/13.

Mr Clarke said he’d looked through the line-up of bulls pre-sale and the top-priced bull stood out.

“We were looking for a well-grown polled bull and this one fit the bill,” he said.

“He had a lot of depth, volume and was good on his legs and feet, as well as having a good temperament.

“He’ll go down to the Kookabrook operation at Pinjarra and will go over some Droughtmaster heifers.”

