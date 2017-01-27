AUSTRALIAN beef producers have been able to contain cost-of-production blowouts amid record cattle prices.

And a major global analysis has shown they are holding their place as some of the most efficient in the world.

The latest release from agriculture economists and farm advisers Agri Benchmark, which has a cattle network of more than 30 countries covering 90 per cent of world beef production, shows Australian beef producers at their most profitable since 2006.

The work, commissioned by Meat and Livestock Australia, uses 2015 data, with perspectives running into last year and its authors say all indications are the profitability trend has continued into this year.

Key to improved margins, naturally, was higher returns for cattle but in many situations, producers had also been able to reduce costs, often on the back of a high Australian dollar, according to Charles Sturt University agribusiness lecturer Dr Karl Behrendt.

Dr Behrendt and Sydney-based global meat and livestock consultant Peter Weeks wrote the report.

"Low costs of production (COP) in relation to other beef-producing nations has been the status quo for Australian operations throughout the 13 years Agri Benchmark has been undertaking comparative analysis in the cattle industry," Dr Behrendt said.

"Our rankings change is based on where in Australia you are producing, and are influenced by drought and feed prices, but we remain an efficient beef producer," he said.

What drives that?

"A combination of things," Dr Behrendt said.

"The rising costs of inputs in Australia, a deregulated market in respect to prices received and the fact Australian producers do not have access to the subsidies our competitors have which has meant our farmers have had to become super efficient.

"It takes pain to be a world leader but it does allow the producers who can do it to become very efficient."

In breeding operations, Australia's COPs are comparably very low but on par with similar systems in South America, one of our major competitors on the global beef scene.