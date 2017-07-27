IT is becoming easier to collect pedigree data for breeders, thanks to new innovative research into on-farm Bluetooth technology.

But it is only just the beginning of what will be able to be monitored and analysed with the new Actigraphic movement sensors, according to Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development (DPIRD) livestock research officer Beth Paganoni.

Ms Paganoni said the Bluetooth technology was 99 per cent accurate, easier to use and less time consuming than other types of data collecting systems, such as taking blood samples or physically watching the sheep to match up ewes and lambs.

“And is not so hard on the mob,” she said.

“The system works just like Bluetooth technology in phones and the results are immediately applicable, which gives growers confidence in the more accurate information.”

The technology is being trialled by Gnowerangerup stud breeders Collyn and Tanya Garnett on 500 ewes and they are eagerly awaiting the results.

They run Willemenup Poll Merino Stud, Curlew Creek Poll Dorset Stud and Yonga Downs White Suffolk Stud on their 2500 hectare property.

The system works through devices attached to collars around the ewes and lambs, which communicate with each other and collect information on their movements, revealing which lamb belongs to which ewe with more accuracy and efficiency.

DPIRD funded the trial in collaboration with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and Murdoch University.

The local trial data will be combined with interstate data as part of a national project.

Mr Garnett said he was approached by AWI researcher Dr Mark Ferguson about six months ago to trial the device and he was “honoured to be chosen”.

“Ät the moment we are focusing on recording movement on when a lamb feeds but in the future other things will be added on,” he said.

The Garnetts hope that the research gathered from the trial will help in building on their limited pedigree information of their flock, which was mainly from local stock but had “a little bit of South Australian influence two or three generations back”.