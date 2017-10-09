A MASSIVE 13,218 head of cattle were shipped from Broome last week – believed to be the second largest shipment to leave from the port.

The cattle were loaded onto Wellard’s MV Ocean Drover before heading to Darwin to pick up the remaining cattle to complete the capacity 17,000 shipment to Indonesia.

Kimberley Port Authority chief executive Kevin Schellack said the biggest shipment to leave the Broome Port was in 2014 when 16,000 head of cattle boarded the Awassi Express – owned by Al Khalaf Trading & Transportation of Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

However, last week’s shipment was “the largest load this year,” Mr Schellack said.

He said the port had seen 21 vessels this year and was expecting that to rise to 24-25 by the end of the cattle export season, which finishes in early November.

“We have two more 3000 head scheduled for October 5 and 16,” he said.

Mr Schellack said the port had put through 82,000 head of cattle for the season and was hoping for about 100,000.

“Last year we had 91,000 - and with another 6000 to be loaded in the next two weeks it is not too late for cattle numbers to be up to expectations,” he said.

Mr Schellack said considering the late start to the season the cattle numbers were “picking up quite well”.

He said the size of the vessels dictated the speed of loading with the average loading per vessel this year at 3500-4000 head at a rate of 482 head per hour.

The MV Ocean Drover however exceeded that to a rate of 677 head per hour - which meant it took 19.5 hours to load the 13,218 head of cattle.

“That’s our best loading rate,” Mr Shellack said.

“Broome has most likely the fastest loading rate in Australia.”

Mr Schellack said despite the speed of loading with a single loading point the port was looking at Port Hedland’s new two level loader which they recently purchased for about $400,000.

He said they were evaluating whether or not a similar system would benefit the Broome Port and improve loading speed.