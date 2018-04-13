WITH unparalleled size and space, close proximity to a growing Asian middle class, and recent record cattle prices, ‘Developing the North’ has become an economic fixation for policy makers and industry leaders in recent times.

Northern Australia remains a land of great opportunity, but 2016 Nuffield Scholar and Queensland grazier, Adam Coffey, is recommending in his recently-released research report that the industry take a closer look at historical land practices to determine their suitability and sustainability.

“The vast majority of northern grazing businesses have traditionally relied on economies of scale to remain viable, but bigger doesn’t necessarily mean better,” Mr Coffey said.

“When it comes to intensification, it’s about investing in the land you have, to improve its performance, rather than necessarily acquiring more land.”

Supported by the Northern Territory Government, Mr Coffey received a Nuffield Scholarship to investigate the development potential of tropical and sub-tropical cattle producing regions.

Mr Coffey, who owns and manage 2500 hectares near Miriam Vale, Queensland, with wife Jacynta and their two boys, is redeveloping the property as a beef enterprise after it was previously used as a timber plantation.

As a relatively new land owner he has become increasingly focused on maximising land assets in a context where the high capital cost of entry means making any significant return on investment a constant challenge.

“Having spent years in the Kimberley and Northern Territory, I’ve always been drawn back to Northern Australia and inspired by the sheer size of numbers, both in regard to cattle herd and the land itself,” Mr Coffey said.