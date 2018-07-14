WA agricultural industry bodies are banding together for the common good of the whole sector – to defend and preserve the livelihoods of all producers and associated agri-businesses. Representatives from the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA, WAFarmers, Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA), Stud Merino Breeders’ Association of WA, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association, WA Pork Producers Association and veterinarian Rob McPherson met recently and agreed to further collaborate to positively promote and future-proof the agricultural sector in WA. While they acknowledged the many challenges facing WA primary producers and associated industries, they agreed to a collaborative approach in addressing these issues. Meeting chairman and LRTAWA live export committee chairman Andy Jacob said that it was great to see the industry united and he was looking forward to further discussions on how best to promote WA’s regional and rural industries. “This was a very positive meeting which identified several key issues facing rural producers and associated industries, including the elephant in the room, live sheep exports,” Mr Jacob said. “We have all agreed on the fundamental importance of collaborating to respond to emerging issues of the day but to also enhance the reputation of and protect the long-term interests of our respective industries and the WA rural sector.” Mr Jacob said there was growing support from within the sector for a collaborative approach to resolving the issues. “I think that is what people want to see happen,” he said. The meeting was held in the wake of growing concern about the fall-out of live export issues facing WA and the announcements that people were losing jobs across the live export supply chain. Mr Jacob said WA livestock transporters were travelling blind, hoping that a unified approach to live export issues could see a positive solution for the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Since Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) pulled out of WA in June to focus its business in South America, where regulations are not so rigid, some local livestock transport businesses came to a grinding halt. That was compounded when the largest exporter Emanuel Exports had its licence temporarily suspended. Mr Jacob said as soon as LSS made the decision to cease trading from WA during the northern summer months, some trucks that would usually be on the road were parked up, with operators looking for other work. “It all happened pretty quickly – within a few days,” Mr Jacob said. “The decision by LSS was more like a tek screw rather than a nail in the coffin to the industry, but I can certainly understand their decision. “It shows they don’t have confidence in WA and no confidence in the ag minister. “It put the writing on the wall very quickly.” Mr Jacob said trading stopped there and then. “Owners can’t afford to leave their trucks sitting, so there has been a focus on other ways to generate income and that can be very difficult when you have specialised equipment,” he said. Mr Jacob said orders for new stock crates had been cancelled, but there were also dozens of existing crates sitting idle collecting rust. “The situation is a lot more dire than what people think,” he said Mr Jacob said the majority of LRTAWA members had from 34 per cent to 85pc of their businesses reliant on the live export trade. “If the live export industry was banned it would be possible to see a drop in livestock movements by as much as 48pc throughout the State, which would see some businesses go to the wall financially,” he said. “WA is an exporter and not a domestic consumer, we need this trade to stay financially viable. “That reality is there – there is no confidence and security all through the supply chain. “Trucks are only one link in that chain, there are many others that are feeling the pinch also – feedlots, shearers, stockmen, feed mills and stevedores are all going to be impacted.