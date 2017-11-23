INCREASING the cattle herd in Indonesia is not an easy task according to Indonesia-Australia Commercial Cattle Breeding Association (IACCBA) program director Dick Slaney.

Mr Slaney outlined the work the program had been doing to trial cattle grazing beneath palm oil plantations and in fattening up cattle in feedlots across Australia’s largest live export market during the LIVEXchange 2017 conference in Perth last week.

During his first opportunity as the program director of IACCBA to formally speak with the Australian industry, Mr Slaney said it only had one role – to see greater investment in cattle breeding in Indonesia.

Mr Slaney said it was trialling different cattle breeding systems, documenting solutions and then seeking to promote the successful models to industry and government for greater investment.

“We commenced in February, 2016 and have been at it for coming up to two years,” Mr Slaney said.

“The selection of partners would seem to be a reasonably simple task – it is not.

“We had something like 80 different proposals and from that we selected eight projects.

“Clearly we want to select project partners who will be potentially sustainable and commercially viable.

“We are in the implementation process at the moment, where we are out there breeding cattle.”

Mr Slaney said IACCBA expected to be able to promote the projects from next year.

“Clearly we will be promoting those models and systems that work well,” he said.

Mr Slaney said there were three broad systems – one is running cattle on palm oil plantations which included four projects.

The second system was semi-intensive grazing.

“A lot of Indonesia has great potential for grazing cattle – the dry land areas east of Java and east of Sumatra are primarily where grazing of cattle can be reasonably effective,” Mr Slaney said.

“There is great potential but it’s about logistics and fixing those logistics and creating investment.”

The third system was a “cut and carry” by largely small holders.