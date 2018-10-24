THE future of the WA live cattle export industry is in question after the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) issued a show cause notice on International Livestock Exports (ILE). ILE is linked to Emanuel Exports and its subsidiary EMS Rural Exports, which are fighting the cancellation of their licences to export sheep. Former Emanuel Exports managing director Graham Daws owns shares in ILE. There are fears that the show cause notice could lead to a suspension and then a cancellation – which was the process that the other companies went through – causing so much uncertainty to the future of the live sheep trade in WA. ILE managing director Michael Stanton said his company responded to the notice by last week’s deadline with a 60-page submission. The submission stated it was not possible for ILE to export sheep to Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, given the requirement for an approved export program to supply those markets, which would require approval by DAWR. “ILE has no intention to supply these markets,” Mr Stanton said. Mr Stanton said that also supporting his company’s case was the requirement for any exporter to be part of the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System for those markets, which ILE was not, and would also require DAWR approval. He said ILE had, as recently as April, sent a small number of fat-tailed Awassi sheep to the Middle East, but had since closed that supply chain after the client ended its breeding business in WA. “While we are confident we have clearly demonstrated ILE cannot be influenced, this action by DAWR makes us nervous,” Mr Stanton said. “We have 20,000 cattle in the system for our schedule of shipments. “If we had to stop operating, this would cause major animal welfare issues and would not be in the best interest of the industry.” ILE exports or arranges processing for about 130,000 cattle a year, most from the Kimberley and Pilbara, and are exported via Broome and Fremantle to South-East Asia.

It supplies a small number of sheep to the same markets. DAWR said it would not comment on an ongoing investigation. Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) chairman David Stoate said a move to suspend (or ultimately cancel) ILE’s licence would cause “significant impact to the supply chain in the north of WA, as well as Australia’s international reputation as a reliable supplier of quality cattle to South-East Asian and Middle East markets, to the highest animal welfare standards”. “Such action would ultimately undermine the industry and not be in its best interests and could quite conceivably cause damage comparable to the 2011 live export ban for cattle to Indonesia, given ILE accounts for around 70 per cent of the live cattle exported out of Broome alone,” Mr Stoate said. “DAWR moving to suspend (or ultimately cancel) ILE’s licence will cause uncertainty in relation to the outcome and destination of the 20,000 head of cattle awaiting live export at a time when the weather is rapidly heating up in the north of WA with the wet season anticipated to start early. “It is not possible to send the cattle back to pastoral leases due to significant risks of over grazing land and quarantine restrictions, but also the possibility that access will be cut off to a significant number of pastoral leases at the onset of the wet season. “Further, as evidenced in July 2018 as a result of the suspension of Emanuel Exports licence, it did not prove to be a straightforward matter to manage 60,000 head of stranded sheep, particularly when it comes to securing vessels and markets which ILE already have in place to see out the end of the 2018 northern muster and trade season.” Mr Stoate said it would have an impact on cashflow for businesses such as Road Trains Australia and the Indigenous Land Corporation/Nyamba Buru Yawuru Roebuck Export Yards, as well as hay and silage suppliers in the Kimberley and Pilbara, to name but a few. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook, who has been the most vocal advocate for the live sheep trade, is concerned about the latest notice, saying it could have massive implications for WA’s live cattle trade.

He said without those cattle being able to be moved, “a major animal welfare issue was brewing in the north of our State”. Mr Seabrook has been at loggerheads with DAWR, trying to ascertain the requirements for exporters over the coming summer months in order to give some certainty for the industry. DAWR issued its Export Advisory Notice, dated October 5. The notice informs exporters, veterinarians, DAWR officers, registered premises operators, LiveCorp and the Australian Live Exporters Council that all sheep exports from November 1, 2018, to the Middle East – including through the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea – would need to comply with a stocking rate “17.5 per cent lower than permitted by the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL) and the agreed heat stress risk assessment plan”. “Vessels carrying live sheep to the Middle East will be required to have pen air turnover scores independently verified by a qualified mechanical engineer,” the notice states. In a media statement DAWR said it “intends to implement conditions above the ASEL for live sheep exports departing from November 1, 2018”. Journeys “outside the northern hemisphere summer” from November 1 were to implement the 17.5pc reduction in the stocking density required by the ASEL for sheep consignments to the Middle East, as well as having an independent auditing of vessel pen air turnover readings “to confirm the data entered into the industry heat stress risk assessment model is accurate”. “The proposed conditions are based on the best available evidence, supported by feedback from independent observers aboard live export vessels travelling to the Middle East and other relevant information,” the statement said. “The department intends these arrangements to remain in place until the comprehensive ASEL review has concluded, which will update the export standards according to the best possible scientific evidence. “Exporters are also required to comply with other changes recommended by Dr Michael McCarthy in his review of the conditions for the export of sheep to the Middle East during the northern hemisphere summer, including the notifiable mortality level for sheep exported by sea to the Middle East will remain at 1pc and independent observers will continue on every sheep voyage, reporting back daily to the department (including footage), to support verification and compliance activities.”