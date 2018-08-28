FEDERAL Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has moved to minimise the affect injunctions could have on live sheep exports by bringing forward the time frame they can be lodged.

An injunction can be lodged with the independent regulator after it has approved an exporter’s intent to send an export ship.

Mr Littleproud signed the Export Control (Animals) Amendment (Approving Notices of Intention to Export) Order 2018 into regulation last Wednesday after discussions with WAFarmers president Tony York and others, who have been seeking to find solutions for a continuance of a viable trade.

Mr Littleproud said the threat of activist groups lodging a court injunction against the independent regulator after a ship was loaded had been reduced as the order required any challenge to a shipment be made prior to the animals travelling to the port.

Despite the move, activist groups wanting to see live exports stopped still have the opportunity to wait until the eleventh hour before seeking an injunction.

Mr Littleproud said while he didn’t believe the injunction issue was a serious barrier to an exporter genuine about sending a ship, the Australian Livestock Exporters Council (ALEC) had raised the issue and the government wanted to remove the “perceived barrier to the trade”.

Mr Littleproud said there had been “a co-ordinated campaign by some to try to force the government to roll back animal welfare requirements by blaming it for the fact that no ships have left since a big exporter was suspended and by attacking the McCarthy Review”.

“Some have suggested the stocking density reduction makes the trade unviable, despite the fact Emanuels was ready to export before having its licence suspended by the independent regulator,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Emanuels was the only company to take sheep through the Persian Gulf to the Middle East last northern summer.”

Pheonix Exports shipped 15,698 sheep on a 16-day voyage to Oman last August – which it wanted to repeat this year until the uncertainty around the trade made it too costly.