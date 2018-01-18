CHAROLAIS weaners made up almost 50 per cent of the yarding at the Landmark Boyanup weaner sale last week due to the Charolais Silver Calf competition, with local breeders rising to the occasion in support of the breed promotion.

Held in conjunction with the Landmark-weaned weaner sale the yarding lacked some of the bloom of earlier sales.

The exception was the pen of thick and soft Charolais steers that took out the champion pen for AS & M Campbell & Son, Keysbrook.

The seven steers weighing 416kg were appealing due to their outstanding trade suitability, displaying the ideal production and eating qualities.

In the sale, the steers by home-bred Cooara Charolais stud sires sold for 300c/kg to Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) to return $1227.

In the judging these were awarded 86.5 points, the highest in the breed competition so far.

This award carried a $500 cash prize as well as another $500 Charolais bull-buying credit.

A few pens along was a pen of seven Chargrey steers, sold account DA & EA Thompson, Boyup Brook, with the 324kg steers selling at 328c/kg to return $1064 when also bought by LSS.

The Campbell family took out second place with their line of seven heifers weighing 373kg that made $1126 at 302c/kg, going to the bid of judge Dean Ryan, buying for LSS.

An additional prize was the vendor’s prize, taken out by the pens of calves from Mastaglia Brothers, Greenbushes.

Offering the largest draft, LV Blyth, Manjimup, sold Charolais calves to $1107 then also taking top price honours with 12 lightweight steers of 256kg at 358c/kg.

Other Charolais vendors included Jenour & Son, Capel, topping at $1195 with a pen of 16 steers weighing 376kg.