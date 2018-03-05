A new $26,000 record Cherylton stud price headlined a solid inaugural combined sale for the Cherylton Farms and Black Market Angus studs at Boyanup last week. The combined offering of 62 Angus bulls featured elite Australian and international genetics from the studs’ embryo transfer and artificial insemination programs along with their own breeding that attracted a widespread buyer register of 49 stud and commercial producers. It made for a successful auction debut for the Torrisi family’s Black Market stud, Donnybrook, who cleared 16 of their 20 bulls under the hammer topping at $9000 and averaging $5969. Two of their overlooked bulls sold soon after the sale. The Walter family and the Cherylton team, Donnybrook and Kojonup, sold 29 of their 42 catalogued bulls at auction to average a rock solid $7431 and set the stud’s new record price. This was a significantly larger sale team offered by Cherylton compared to the stud’s sale last year where they recorded a total clearance of 25 bulls to average $8220. Some bulls attracted extremely strong interest to sell from $8000 to $15,500 while selective bidding throughout the sale saw the balance sell from $4000 to $7000 meaning buyers of all budgets walked away happy with their new sires. This also meant several bulls were overlooked at auction but negotiations following the sale resulted in some of these bulls finding new homes. Cherylton Farms eclipsed the stud’s previous $14,500 record top price on three occasions at the sale with prices of $15,000, $15,500 and the new record price of $26,000 paid for Cherylton Klooney M62. Klooney was the third Cherylton bull to enter the ring and had bidders vying for his services before being knocked down to the Paterson family, Heart Angus stud, Tamworth, New South Wales. The 778 kilogram AI bred, mid-July 2016-drop bull was among the first crop of Millah Murrah Klooney K42 (sold for $80,000 at the 2015 Millah Murrah sale) sons to be offered and out of a Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter Cherylton Pride J55.

Heart Angus stud was established in 2011 and held its first on-property sale last year. Chris Paterson said they have a fair bit of Millah Murrah blood in their 120 registered breeders and share a couple of Millah Murrah donor cows with Cherylton. He said Klooney will go well with their cow herd to help keep producing good types. “It has real sirey appeal, good outlook, weight for age and moves well and its dam’s sire goes back to an outcross for our stud,” Chris said. p Black Market The Black Market team kicked the sale off with its first run of 11 bulls. Rohan Toovey, LT Toovey & Sons, Cranbrook, took a liking to lot three containing Black Market Reserve M31 and paid the stud’s $9000 top price. The 808kg bull was an ET-bred, mid-April 2016 born son of United States sire VAR Reserve 1111 and Allegria Park donor female and Booroomooka Warwick daughter Queenie F28. Reserve was below breed average for birthweight and still in the top one per cent for eye muscle area (EMA) and retail beef yield (RBY). Rohan, whose family runs the Boyacup Angus stud and a commercial Angus herd, said it was the second Black Market bull they had purchased and considered it good value for money at that price. “It’s loaded with good pedigree on the dam’s side and VAR Reserve is an outcross to anything we have so it’s a bit of new blood to splash around either in the stud or commercial cows,” he said. “He is a neat and tidy bull and they are hard to breed with that pedigree. “It’s deep, well-balanced with volume and thickness and its puppy dog quiet.” Landmark Bridgetown agent Ben Cooper purchased two Black Market bulls paying to the stud’s $8000 second top price for Black Market Equator M43 which was penned in the second run of Black Market bulls that rounded out the sale. The 774kg ET bred son of Ardrossan Equator A241 and Bangadang Lowan A65, born early June 2016, was an average birthweight bull with solid spread of EBVs in the top 5pc for carcase weight (CW), top 15-20pc for all growth intervals, top 10pc for RBY, top 15pc for days to calving (DTC) and EMA and top 10-15pc for all indexes.

The sale’s volume buyer, Landmark southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey collected a total of seven Cherylton and Black Market bulls for two new buyers to the sale. Mr Pumphrey’s haul included four bulls for Jerdecuttup producers RN & BE Fletcher, three of which were Black Market bulls from $4000 to $7000 with the top bid going to the 794kg high milk (top 5pc) and strong growth and carcase trait bull in lot three, an ET bred son of US sire Sitz Upward 307R and JRA Sexy Z10. Wilga graziers RF & RE Walker also paid $7000 for their single Black Market selection, a 786kg ET-bred son of Te Mania Emperor E343 and another Queenie donor, displaying solid growth and indexes in its data. Prenton Park Pastoral Company, Capel, secured two new Black Market bulls at the sale for $6000 and $6500 as did Harbour Downs Pastoral Company, Denmark, for $5000 and $6000. p Cherylton Following Black Market’s first run of bulls, Cherylton offered its team of 42 bulls in one continuous section. Landmark Capel agent Chris Waddingham was the losing bidder on the top-priced bull before going on to pay the sale’s $15,500 second top price two bulls later for Cherylton Klooney M9, on behalf of S Camarri & Co, Nannup. M9 was by the same Millah Murrah AI sire as the top-priced bull Klooney K42 and out of Cherylton cow Wellington K103. The 788kg bull recorded a strong set of above breed average EBVs with positive fats, top 15-25pc for all growth markers and top 15-20pc for most indexes. The Burrow family’s Mason Valley Angus stud, Albany, collected a new Cherylton stud sire for the sale’s $15,000 third top price. Cherylton Highlander M49 was an ET-bred, early August 2016 born son of Millah Murrah parents Highlander G18 and Abigail J138. The 756kg bull displayed good calving traits in the top 10pc for DTC and gestation length to go with strong growth top 10-15pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, positive fats, trait leader for scrotal size, top 10pc for RBY and all indexes in the top 5-15pc.