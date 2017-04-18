 

Chinese-backed company stakes claim in WA livestock

JACINTA BOLSENBROEK
18 Apr, 2017 06:59 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Harmony Agriculture and Food Co purchased the Westbeef feedlot in Kalannie last year as part of its recent significant investment into the livestock supply chain.
Our vision is to build supply chains, that are transparent and efficient
The Harmony Agriculture and Food Co purchased the Westbeef feedlot in Kalannie last year as part of its recent significant investment into the livestock supply chain.

A NEW company established using Australian livestock expertise and Chinese capital is looking to tap into the burgeoning demand for agricultural commodities across the globe.

The WA-based Harmony Agriculture and Food Co officially started trading last year and recently sent off its first shipment of livestock – 12,500 sheep bound for Muscat, Oman – through its subsidiary company, Phoenix Exports.

The group’s livestock vessel, MV Yangtze Harmony embarked on its maiden voyage from Fremantle and was loaded at 70 per cent capacity, to trial the vessel.

Within 18 months of establishing the company and investing $50 million in Australian assets, the company said it was setting the foundations to grow within the agricultural sector.

Harmony Agriculture and Food Co executive director general manager Australia Steve Meerwald said its vision is to build end-to-end transparency within the company’s supply chain.

“It is a customer focused, food and production business,” Mr Meerwald said.

“Our business model is about creating a genuine harmony along the supply chain – it’s not just a feel good name.

“Our vision is to build supply chains, that are transparent and efficient.

“In production, processing and in the distribution of foods.”

Even though the company is backed by the Chinese, Mr Meerwald said, its focus was not just on the Chinese market.

“Whether it’s South East Asia, the domestic or any other market, in beef, sheep, lamb or wool or whatever it may be, we want to look at how we could bring the components of the supply chain together to create transparency,” he said.

Mr Meerwald said feedback along the supply chain, including to producers, was key to establishing knowledge of what the consumers want.

“In agriculture there are too many barriers within the supply chain,” he said.

“The linkages are not transparent, due to vested interests and lack of systems, the process is inefficient to the disadvantage of everyone else.”

In mid-2016 chairman, Mr Wenfeng Wong, executive director Mr Yuan Yixiang, executive director Mr Yanlai Sun, non-executive director Mr Meerwald and executive director Richard Pearce formed the company and started to establish the Harmony group of agricultural businesses.

Working within the maritime and consulting business in China, Mr Sun has had a history of championing innovative and new projects.

He was interested in converting vessels into livestock export vessels in his hometown of Dalian in northern China.

“After initial meetings with Mr Sun and his group he commissioned one of our companies, Indago Solutions, to provide consulting over the type, size and construction of the livestock fittings and services for the conversion,” Mr Meerwald said.

“Through that process, Richard, and myself had been working with another group, HopShun Australia to establish a more meaningful and efficient method for international investors to partner up with Australian businesses and potentially farmers to facilitate investment in Australian agriculture.

“And that’s not just in beef and cattle, but in all areas where investors are keen to participate in the opportunity that Australian agriculture presents.

“Collectively we all thought it was a sound project and decided to participate in helping investment move forward.

“We combined HopShun and our existing Australian businesses to form Harmony Agriculture and Food Co in early 2016.”

Two former container vessels, MV Yangtze Harmony and MV Yangtze Fortune, were purchased and converted, representing a total investment of about US$50 million to operate from Australia, New Zealand and the US to export to all markets.

The MV Yangtze Harmony set off for the Middle East for its first commercial voyage from Fremantle, while MV Yangtze Fortune is near completion and will undertake her maiden voyage this year.

Since being established in early 2016, the company has purchased three properties in Australia, including the Westbeef feedlot, Kalannie and Rancho East, Esperance and Mt Fyans, Victoria.

The Mt Fyans property was the company’s most recent purchase.

Located at Dundonnell, in the Victorian western district, the Mt Fyans aggregation covers 5900 hectares of contiguous land.

The Westbeef feedlot has a licensed capacity of 7500 head of cattle.

All up the company now runs 15,000 breeding and grazing cattle and 6500 sheep across Victoria and WA.

Mr Meerwald said the company would look to sell the breeder herd as the business model was focused on grazing and feeding, not breeding.

“Our model is to acquire stock to maximise the genetic potential and the value of every animal, to be able to meet consumer demand wherever that may be,” Mr Meerwald said.

“We will then analyse and review the performance data and our own efficiency in a process of continuous improvement.

“We will then share the information with everyone involved and get their input to maximise their own efficiencies or to deliver better quality or pricing.”

The company is looking at a number of smaller acquisitions within Australia that will complement their existing business, however Harmony said it had no interest in entering the processing sector.

Mr Meerwald said it would use or supply third-party processors in Victoria and WA and would charter to other exporters or use its own vessels.

“We are not processors and we don’t aspire to be,” he said.

“Perhaps down the track, but at this stage there is a lot of work to consolidate the business we already have going.

“We have been supplying a number of processors and exported livestock ourselves through Phoenix Exports and Breedex Australia.

“We think creating transparency will help the industry to work together and will focus on creating maximum value and deliver a product that our customer wants.”

Harmony Agriculture and Food Co group general manager of strategy and development and executive director Mr Pearce said through his experience in the export and agricultural sectors, it was clear there were opportunities.

He said while Australia presented a wealth of opportunities, business in the sector lacked scale and investors were unsure of how to invest into Australian agriculture and the opportunities and money were unable to marry up.

He said many investors looked at Australian investments in terms of mining, oil and gas opportunities, but agriculture has a different profile.

“I felt there was and still is a lot of opportunity in the sector,” Mr Pearce said.

“There is a lack of understanding within the investment sector on what the structure and returns looked like within agriculture.

“There are a few targets and lack of businesses with scale to invest into.”

Mr Pearce said as he analysed it, it was clear a business model could be established.

“So that investors could more readily understand the opportunity and make that decision to invest with a clear understanding of the business, the opportunity and the risk,” Mr Pearce said.

“And that’s what we set out to do.”

Mr Pearce said the company’s vision is to build something that works for the investors, the operators and for the communities it works in.

“We have stuck with what we know,” Mr Meerwald.

“The group that we are working with in China, have a broader view of opportunities in the food sector, one which we share.

“We have already had a busy 18 months, with the establishment of the business, the acquisition of the properties and the production enterprise. We will now consolidate that and look at other opportunities as we build our systems.”

The new company has now absorbed a number of subsidiary companies, including: Harmony Operations Australia, Phoenix Exports, BreedEx Australia, Indago Solutions, Taurindi Beef, Sequoia Agriventures and Harmony Marine, which between them run and operate the properties, livestock, administration and charter the vessels for commercial live exports.

Page:
1
2
3
4
single page
FarmWeekly
Jacinta Bolsenbroek

Jacinta Bolsenbroek

is a senior journalist at Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
light grey arrow
Agree that we need to improve opportunity and outcome for our bush kids. We also need to find
light grey arrow
I have one comment to make and that is that while the grillo is good on slopes it has no
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables