RESOLVING livestock issues is all about learning to communicate with animals, Bell Vet Services Dr Kevin Sullivan said at the LIVEX- change 2017 conference in Perth earlier this month.

Mr Sullivan said over the past 15 years he had been working to understand cattle, and as part of that he had spent time with producers across Australia to improve the health and well-being of their stock.

He said there were some simple and practical things that stockmen could do that would make a huge difference in improving their cattle.

“The thing is we want to bring cattle, horses and people together,” Mr Sullivan said.

“My goal in life is to have every feedlot processing cattle – every feed yard working all their cattle off horseback.

“Horses love cattle and cattle love horses.

“For 50 years people have been trying to take people away from the cattle – building facilities with heaps of steel and concrete so that the people can’t even see the cattle.

“I see people hiding from them – what do they want to hide from them for?

“People do stupid stuff because they don’t understand these animals.”

Mr Sullivan discussed the need for non-verbal interaction with the livestock as the way to “talk to a cow”.

“Their language isn’t verbal, they don’t know Spanish, or English, or Australian.

“What they understand is their position.

“They understand how far away you need to be and they understand how you approach them, what angle you approach them, and they understand when you stop and when you start, and how you move, that’s their language.”

Mr Sullivan said whistling and making noises to get the cattle to move “just frightens them and makes them anxious”.

“So what is called low-stress handling is successful communication with these animals,” he said.

Mr Sullivan said there were reasons why cattle “don’t eat or drink” – and it’s a lot simpler than people realise.

“We used to think they were sick, that they had pneumonia,” Mr Sullivan said.

“We would drag them out of the pen and give them antibiotics.