GRASS fed beef producers have two more weeks to apply for the Australian Institute of Company Directors (ALCD) course, funded through Cattle Council of Australia and Meat and Livestock Australia.

The AICD course is a five-day comprehensive program that has been designed to focus on areas of business management and skills development that are specific to cattle producers.

Geoff Birchnell, a beef producer from Tamworth, New South Wales, said the course “opened our minds to the responsibility that we, as producers, have in nurturing Australian agriculture into big business”.

Whether a family farm or a corporate agricultural investment, the same governance principles, regulatory environment and social expectations apply,” Mr Birchnell said.

He recommends the course to all producers as he believes the skills, knowledge and contacts gained through completing the course placed producers at the forefront of opportunities in the Australian beef industry.

Mr Birchnell said agriculture was cyclical in nature and inherently had a higher risk profile than most other industries, which required a greater level of governance.

“The beef industry is also rapidly evolving and it is critical that we have skilled people to navigate the path forward,” he said.

“The AICD course is one way we can develop people’s skill”.

The course is administered by the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and participants will undertake assessment to achieve official recognition as a Graduate of the course.

Applications close midnight, January 31, 2018.

For more information contact the Cattle Council Office on 02 6269 5600.