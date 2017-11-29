LIVESTOCK exporters were encouraged to make associations with a wide variety of people in the Muslim nations they sought to expand their trade into, during the LIVEXchange 20017 conference in Perth two weeks ago.

Harvard University faculty director and animal law and policy program professor Kristen Stilt said during her address ‘Islamic law and halal slaughter’ that exporters should take a step back “at face value” – because there were varying opinions on the practice of stunning animals before slaughter.

She said there was not one standard across the Muslim world when it came to slaughtering livestock – which was an opportunity for Australia to promote best practice and encourage the education and skills training to better the industry in these developing countries.

“I would urge you not to accept or work with views that are not most protective of animals, because they are really against the weight of authority and also against the weight of a growing public sentiment in awareness of Muslim communities worldwide,” Ms Stilt said.

“Cruelty to animals is due to lack of knowledge and awareness – including religious knowledge.

“It’s also due to a lack of equipment and training and this is where you can play a very valuable role in improving all of these deficiencies through active engagement and consistent and continual training.

“Keeping in mind we need the countries that we export to, to be honest, but they have very weak legal systems and very weak enforcement mechanisms and those are really crucial points.”

Ms Stilt said although the authoritative voices in Islam did agree that “compassion” and animal welfare were part of the Islamic faith’s teachings and were required under Halal practices, one country would have a different interpretation of what was allowed than another.

“The idea that the animal must be slaughtered in the most compassionate way possible causing the least amount of pain and stress comes directly from within the Islamic tradition,” Ms Stilt said.