AFTER being flooded by severe weather from a tropical low which moved across Broome and the Kimberley a few weeks ago, Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association (KPCA) president David Stoate has been hit again.

The pastoralist from Anna Plains station, about 250 kilometres south of Broome, was directly in the path of cyclone Kelvin as it crossed the coast on the weekend, uplifting trees, removing roofs from buildings and damaging fences.

At its peak, near the cyclone centre, winds up to 150km an hour were recorded.

Mr Stoate said they had plenty of warning prior to its arrival but there was nothing he could do to prevent “hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage”.

“We are holding up pretty well,” Mr Stoate said.

“No one has been injured and we are starting the clean up stage.”

Mr Stoate said rainfall measurements since January had smashed his annual figure of 420 millimetres and he “could do with a few dry days” to get on top of the damage.

More than 630mm of rain has been reported in areas across the region.

Mr Stoate said checking the cattle was next on his list and he was fortunate enough to have enough staff on the property to assist with the clean up.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services chartered a plane to drop supplies to Anna Plains station, as well as an Aboriginal community on the Dampier Peninsula – further air drops and barges were expected to deliver supplies to those cut off due to flooding.

The KPCA’s Fortnightly Five newsletter said disaster relief funding was already available to producers impacted by Tropical Cyclones Hilda and Joyce, and the tropical low that flooded the Pilbara and Kimberley in late January.

The association expected that further assistance would also be available for the impacts associated with Tropical Cyclone Kelvin.

Mr Stoate said while it wasn’t easy to apply for funds he would look at assistance offered through the disaster relief available from the State and Federal governments.