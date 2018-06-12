EMANUEL Exports has confirmed it is one of a “number of entities” the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DWAR) is investigating over alleged criminal activity in the live export trade.

The investigation was triggered after footage onboard the live export vessel Awassi Express in August 2017 was shown on 60 Minutes in April, shocking the nation.

The images showed sheep dying from severe heat stress and in filthy conditions, while the vessel was on its way to the Middle East.

In a statement issued on Friday, a government spokesperson said the criminal investigation would seek to determine if there had been breaches of the Meat and Livestock Industry Act, the Export Control Act or the Criminal Code Act as it applies to the Australian Meat and Livestock Industry Act and the Export Control Act.

“This includes investigating allegations of overstocking of the vessel, failing to have sufficient food and water available, injury and illness not being treated and accredited veterinarians and stockmen leaving the vessel prior to completion of unloading,” said a department spokesperson.

The department declined to name any individuals or companies involved in the fresh investigation, saying “a range of witnesses are being questioned and information is being examined by the department”.

“While the department is looking at a range of activities that involve a number of entities, it is not appropriate for the department to provide additional information on the status of these actions, or to comment on individuals or companies,” the spokesperson said.

Emanuel Exports managing director Graham Daws confirmed the company was issued with a show cause notice and was part of the investigation.

Mr Daws said the company had been “complying with the requirements of the DAWR since early May when a show cause was first issued”.

“The company is taking all of the allegations on this matter very seriously,” Mr Daws said.

“Whilst cleared of any wrongdoing by the Department of Agriculture in its initial investigation, we are assessing the video footage in an effort to clarify a number of the allegations, as well as investigating the possible inadequacies of the vessel and its management at the time.