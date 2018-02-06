WITH wool prices reaching unprecedented highs, optimism has returned to the livestock sector.

Strong demand from Chinese wool buyers has driven the rise, along with European recovery and specifically Italian manufacturers increasing production.

Cattle prices are also at exceptional highs, driven by increased demand and a shortage of supply.

These factors are delivering buoyancy to the sector rarely seen before.

Farmers are capitalising on this resurgence by optimising the nutritional value of their stock in order to ensure healthy growth.

Great Aussie Stock Aids owners Scott and Nietta De Garis have seen this reflected in producers starting supplementary feeding earlier than normal so stock didn’t lose condition.

Ms De Garis said farmers realise stock can thrive by keeping their hydro and mineral balance under control.

“There are many different nutrients needed by ruminants to maintain sound health,” she said.

“Those required in relative large amounts are macro nutrients, which contain many elements essential for cellular function and those required in much smaller amounts are micro nutrients.”

Great Aussie Stock Aids contains vitamins and minerals considered essential for ruminant function.

Macro nutrients include magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorous and sulphur.

Micro nutrients include cobalt, copper, iron, manganese and zinc.

The ruminant pre-mix added to the mixture contains other trace elements.

“Great Aussie Stock Aids is used as a supplementation to keep animals healthy as feed quality declines during summer months,” Ms De Garis said.

“Basic ingredients are secured from quality suppliers to make an effective and affordable product.”

Great Aussie Stock Aids best-selling products, Original Mix and Original Plus 6% Urea, are sold throughout WA with 98 stockists in 68 towns.

p More information: go to www.gasa.com.au