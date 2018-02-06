 

Demand for stock supplements surges

06 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

WITH wool prices reaching unprecedented highs, optimism has returned to the livestock sector.

Strong demand from Chinese wool buyers has driven the rise, along with European recovery and specifically Italian manufacturers increasing production.

Cattle prices are also at exceptional highs, driven by increased demand and a shortage of supply.

These factors are delivering buoyancy to the sector rarely seen before.

Farmers are capitalising on this resurgence by optimising the nutritional value of their stock in order to ensure healthy growth.

Great Aussie Stock Aids owners Scott and Nietta De Garis have seen this reflected in producers starting supplementary feeding earlier than normal so stock didn’t lose condition.

Ms De Garis said farmers realise stock can thrive by keeping their hydro and mineral balance under control.

“There are many different nutrients needed by ruminants to maintain sound health,” she said.

“Those required in relative large amounts are macro nutrients, which contain many elements essential for cellular function and those required in much smaller amounts are micro nutrients.”

Great Aussie Stock Aids contains vitamins and minerals considered essential for ruminant function.

Macro nutrients include magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, phosphorous and sulphur.

Micro nutrients include cobalt, copper, iron, manganese and zinc.

The ruminant pre-mix added to the mixture contains other trace elements.

“Great Aussie Stock Aids is used as a supplementation to keep animals healthy as feed quality declines during summer months,” Ms De Garis said.

“Basic ingredients are secured from quality suppliers to make an effective and affordable product.”

Great Aussie Stock Aids best-selling products, Original Mix and Original Plus 6% Urea, are sold throughout WA with 98 stockists in 68 towns.

p More information: go to www.gasa.com.au

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables