LIVESTOCK producers are struggling to find affordable feed across the State with increased demand putting pressure on supply.

Demand for stock feed has soared due to the extended dry season and with producers increasing their stocking rates because of high wool and sheep meat prices.

In the past six months some buyers have seen the price for Milne Feed pellets go from $380 per tonne to $440/t – with prices expected to remain strong due to the demand.

Milne Feeds ruminant feed sales manager Dean Toovey said customers had been feeding three, four, and sometimes 10 times more than they would normally due to the length of the dry season.

“We are getting as much out to depots as we can,” Mr Toovey said.

“There’s not a lack of supply, there’s an over demand.”

Mr Toovey said it was difficult to source lupins and it would be unlikely if anyone had 100 tonnes on-farm in their silos.

“The price of grain has gone through the roof,” he said.

“We are sourcing lupins from CBH for $480 per tonne.

“It’s difficult to source lupins but we are doing the best we can.”

Mr Toovey said Milne Feeds was resigned to the fact that they would be “flat out until August” trying to meet the needs of clients.

“People from other mills have been contacting us trying to get pellets,” he said.

“We are focussed on keeping our regular customers in stock and helping them make it through to the break.”

Mr Toovey said even his clients were unable to take a huge amount of supplies at one time – as the company was handing out in “dribs and drabs” in order to help as many as possible in the short term.

He said the rain would come but the ground might be too cold for the grass to germinate enough for livestock, so there was going to be a continued demand for feed.

CBH Group general manager marketing and trading Jason Craig said the dry conditions that had surrounded the start to the 2018 seeding season in WA had driven an increase in the prices of lupins, feed barley and oats for stock feed.