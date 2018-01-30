WEANERS with plenty of growth and muscle will be a feature of next week’s Landmark Boyanup weaner sale.

The sale on Wednesday, January 31, will mark the end of Landmark’s stand-alone weaner sales at Boyanup for this season but this shouldn’t deter buyers as the quality will be as good as previous sales.

The sale will feature about 1100 weaners from throughout the South West and once again Angus and Angus cross calves will make up the majority of the yarding, but there will also be a good run of Charolais calves up for the taking for something which isn’t black.

Like previous Wednesday weaner sales for Landmark at Boyanup, all the calves on offer in the sale will have been weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale day, meaning all the work is done for buyers.

Sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said while the sale would mark the final Wednesday weaner sale for the year, the quality would be as good as ever.

“It will be another quality yarding of young weaned cattle to suit a range of buyers, with numerous drafts of cattle descending from regular vendors and there will be a couple of vendors offering first drafts for the season,” Mr Watts said.

“With close to 1100 weaners expected to be yarded, the sale is an ideal opportunity for lotfeeders, backgrounders and grass fatteners to secure numbers of quality, well-bred, weaned cattle.”

One of the biggest vendors will be Westbourne Holdings, Winnejup, which will offer its first draft of calves for the year – 90 Angus calves (60 steers and 30 heifers).

The eight to 10-month-old calves are sired by Mordallup Angus bulls and out of Angus-Simmental and Murray Grey-Simmental cross cows.

The line was weaned on January 10 and is expected to weigh between 250 to 350 kilograms.

Landmark Bridgetown agent Jamie Abbs said Westbourne Holdings’ draft was a good line of calves suitable for backgrounders, graziers and lotfeeders.

Another top line of black calves will be presented by Gandy Timbers, Manjimup, when it trucks in 70 Angus steers aged 8-10mo.