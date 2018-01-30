 

Depth in weaner offering at Boyanup sale

JODIE RINTOUL
30 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
A top line of Angus calves will be offered by Sheron Farm, Benger, in the sale on Wednesday, January 31. The operation has nominated 36 purebred Angus steers, which were dropped in March 2017.
WEANERS with plenty of growth and muscle will be a feature of next week’s Landmark Boyanup weaner sale.

The sale on Wednesday, January 31, will mark the end of Landmark’s stand-alone weaner sales at Boyanup for this season but this shouldn’t deter buyers as the quality will be as good as previous sales.

The sale will feature about 1100 weaners from throughout the South West and once again Angus and Angus cross calves will make up the majority of the yarding, but there will also be a good run of Charolais calves up for the taking for something which isn’t black.

Like previous Wednesday weaner sales for Landmark at Boyanup, all the calves on offer in the sale will have been weaned for a minimum of 10 days prior to the sale day, meaning all the work is done for buyers.

Sale co-ordinator Matt Watts said while the sale would mark the final Wednesday weaner sale for the year, the quality would be as good as ever.

“It will be another quality yarding of young weaned cattle to suit a range of buyers, with numerous drafts of cattle descending from regular vendors and there will be a couple of vendors offering first drafts for the season,” Mr Watts said.

“With close to 1100 weaners expected to be yarded, the sale is an ideal opportunity for lotfeeders, backgrounders and grass fatteners to secure numbers of quality, well-bred, weaned cattle.”

One of the biggest vendors will be Westbourne Holdings, Winnejup, which will offer its first draft of calves for the year – 90 Angus calves (60 steers and 30 heifers).

The eight to 10-month-old calves are sired by Mordallup Angus bulls and out of Angus-Simmental and Murray Grey-Simmental cross cows.

The line was weaned on January 10 and is expected to weigh between 250 to 350 kilograms.

Landmark Bridgetown agent Jamie Abbs said Westbourne Holdings’ draft was a good line of calves suitable for backgrounders, graziers and lotfeeders.

Another top line of black calves will be presented by Gandy Timbers, Manjimup, when it trucks in 70 Angus steers aged 8-10mo.

The top line-up of steers, which have been bred on Diamond Tree Angus bloodlines, are the operation’s first draft for the season and will range in weight from 320-400kg.

Landmark Manjimup representative Brett Chatley said the offering was an exceptional line of steers which would be ideal for the feedlot or backgrounding.

The line was weaned in the second week of January.

Another top line of Angus calves on offer will come from Sheron Farm, Benger.

The operation has nominated 36 purebred Angus steers, which were dropped in March 2017.

The line is based on the operation’s own Sheron Farm Angus stud bloodlines and is expected to weigh 320-380kg, with an average of 350kg.

Narrogin operation RA & A Maiolo & Son will also be one of the largest vendors with an offering of 81 Angus calves (21 steers and 60 heifers) aged 8-10 months.

Also coming in from the other side of the scarp will be 70 Angus calves (40 steers and 30 heifers) from TV & GP Salmeri, Boddington.

The 8-10mo calves are sired by Diamond Tree Angus bulls and out of mainly Diamond Tree blood Angus cows.

Waroona operation RW Hull, will also feature with numbers having nominated 60 Angus cross calves (30 steers and 30 heifers.

The 8-10mo line is sired by Angus and Simmental bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.

The line was weaned before Christmas and is expected to come into the yards weighing 280-380kg.

They would make ideal feedlot cattle and have a history of good performance in the feedlot.

Another sizeable line of mainly black calves will be presented by Matthew Kirkham, Coolup, who will present 50 Angus and Murray Grey calves (25 steers and 25 heifers).

The line, which is 8-10mo, is sired by Angus bulls and out of Angus and Murray Grey cows.

The line will weigh 280-380kg and were weaned prior to Christmas.

For producers looking for something that isn’t black then a line of silver calves from Wedderburn Transport, Brunswick, may suit.

The Brunswick operation will offer 60 calves (35 steers and 25 heifers) aged 8-10mo.

The calves are sired by Charolais bulls and out of Charolais-Murray Grey cross cows.

The line was weaned at Christmas and is expected to range from 280-400kg.

Another sizeable line of Charolais sired calves will come from Harvey Springs Estate.

It will offer 50 weaners (25 steers and 25 heifers) which are slightly older ranging from 9-11mo.

FarmWeekly

