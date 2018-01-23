 

Downunder to offer four quality bulls

23 Jan, 2018 04:00 AM
Lot 25 Downunder Missouri 1LP M29E is one of four bulls to be offered by the Downunder Charolais stud, Wooroloo (under the estate of the late Lesley Millner) at the WA Charolais Bull Sale at Brunswick on Thursday, February 1, 2018.
AFTER a difficult year in 2017 with the loss of Lesley Millner, Downunder Charolais principal, the family will present four bulls for the WA Charolais Bull Sale at Brunswick on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

The bulls on offer from the Dowunder stud will be sold under the Estate of the late Lesley Millner.

It’s been a tough year for quality feed in the paddocks and the bulls are a little under done but stud overseer Deb Ferguson believes they are good, sound bulls ready to work.

“Mum (Lesley Millner) selected these bulls as weaners and I think she would be happy with their progress,” Deb said.

The bulls have all been scanned and vaccinated on November 26, 2017 with Ultravac 7in1, Pestiguard, Vibrovax, Multimin and have been backlined.

Semen testing carried out on January 11, 2018, has shown all the bulls to have high percentages and good mobility with their semen.

Updated scan results will be available on sale day.

The bulls are of excellent temperament and have the docility known to the Charolais breed.

They are a group of easy-moving, soft, well-muscled and polled bulls sired by Liberty Charolais bloodlines that have been used in the Downunder Charolais stud program.

Sires include Liberty East Wind (E6E), Liberty Jack of Hearts (J19E) and Liberty Future Direction (F9E).

The first Downunder bull to be offered in the WA Charolais Sale is lot seven Downunder Masur 1LP M49E.

It is a twin, red factor polled agile bull with low birthweight, soft muscling and is a smooth easy calving type.

Masur’s November scan results were 716kg weight, P8-Rib fats: 5cm, 117cm2 EMA and 2.9 IMF.

Lot eight Downunder Minnesota 1LP M45E is a bull with a baby beef young cattle carcase, plenty of muscle, polled, neat and tidy easy moving bull with strength of topline and correctness and low to medium birthweight.

It scanned 748kg weight, P8-Rib fats 5cm, 119cm2 EMA, 2.6 IMF.

Lot 25 Downunder Missouri 1LP M29E is a well-muscled, quiet bull with plenty of red meat packed onto an average sized frame for the ideal carcase calves.

It is a low birthweight bull out of a maiden heifer and scanned 736kg weight, 6cm P8 fat, 5cm Rib fat, 118cm2 EMA and 3.1 IMF.

Lot 27 Downunder Mr Marvel 1LP M7E has plenty of length and width in a smooth soft polled package.

It scanned 800kg weight, 5cm P8 and Rib fats, 124cm2 EMA and 2.3 IMF.

p More information contact Deb Ferguson 0418 181 617 or 9573 1018.

FarmWeekly

