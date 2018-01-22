WA Poll Hereford genetics are set to make their mark in the Eastern States with six heifers from the House Poll Hereford stud, College Grove, recently heading to New South Wales breeders.

House stud principal John House said he was delighted that his genetics were on the radar of Eastern States breeders.

“It is very pleasing to have these heifers attract interest from the Eastern States studs and shows our breeding program is heading in the right direction,” Mr House said.

One of the heifers headed to the Eastern States is House Mary L4, which was traded to Wirruna Poll Herefords, which runs a 600-head stud cow herd based at Holbrook, NSW, where it will be used as donor dam in the operation.

Mary L4 is by Allendale Anzac E114, sire of the $110,000 bull sold by the well-known Injemira stud last year, and out of Mount Difficult Mary F3, the top-priced female at the Mount Difficult clearance sale.

Mr House said dollar indexes were a summary of genetic merit for specific production systems expressed in dollar terms and Mary L4 had the highest Supermarket Dollar Index, equal highest Grass Fed Dollar Index, highest EU Dollar Index and was in the top six females for Grainfed Dollar Indexes for the Poll Hereford breed.

Mary L4 was exchanged for access to two Wirruna females for specific ET flushing to suit the House breeding program.

Another young female to go to the east was House Isabel M16, which was sold to well-known Yavenvale Herefords, Adelong, NSW, which runs a 1000-head stud cow herd.

Mr House said Isabel M16 was a daughter of KCF Bennett Revolution X51, a bull recognised as a world leader multi-trait sire and clearly superior for muscling in particular.

“Her dam is Merrina Z32 Isabel D46 has bred multiple-trait leader Merrina 3152 Crackerjack G20, among others,” Mr House said.

“Progeny of Revolution X51 and Isabel D46 are at the very top of the breed for all three growth EBVs, carcase weight, eye muscle area and dollar indexes, as well as having positive fats, high intramuscular fat and good milk.”