EASE of maintenance is the biggest perk of running the Angus breed for Gingin beef producer George Gifford who has been farming in the area with his wife Sally since the early 1990s.

The Gifford herd comprises 200 breeders which are joined to Angus bulls on the 445 hectare Gingin property.

It was quite the change when the family decided to migrate from England to a new life in Western Australia.

The Giffords came from a mixed farming business in England, but rearing cattle in the UK means farmers face a number of different challenges to the average Aussie beef producer, so George was surprised to see the hardiness of Australian cattle, particularly the Australian Angus.

“In England, we dealt with six months of winter every year and during that period you have a lot of hand feeding and close monitoring of the animals that you have to do,” George said.

“But here in Australia, I was amazed to see how resilient the cattle are which I put down to survival of the fittest.

“Cattle in Australia over the years have either handled the tough conditions well and were selected to continue breeding or they don’t survive.

“So what I see from that is Australian cattle have a lot more ‘get up and go’ in them.

“You see the calves hit the ground and get up very quickly to start suckling which is the first step towards a healthy animal in the future.”

George said when he was farming in England, he would often help cows calve down and nurse them when they struggled.

“Here in Australia though the mentality is more about making sure you select for animals that aren’t going to have those sorts of issues because you have bigger herds, bigger properties and don’t have that same level of interaction with the livestock,” he said.

“They need to be able to look after themselves to a degree.”

With that preference for resilient cattle in mind, George said he has tried quite the range of cattle breeds during his time, but settled on Angus as the ultimate breed for his operation.