WHILE its leaping share price has put on a dazzling performance in recent weeks, the farm services comeback star, Elders, is adopting a more subdued approach to the future of its Indonesian business activities.

The company’s abattoir on the island of Java and its 8200-head Sumatran feedlot, which buys in young cattle from Australia, are potentially up for sale.

The company has not confirmed it will definitely exit its beef production activities in Indonesia, but conceded “our Indonesian feedlot and processing assets are currently performing below the required return on capital”.

“We are reviewing options for this business, including divestment of the assets should a suitable offer be forthcoming,” a company representative said.

It will continue running its Indonesian businesses division, PT Elders International, “on an ongoing basis” in the event a sale does not eventuate.

Elders has owned the western standard feedlot in the province of Lampung in southern Sumartra (north of Jakarta) for 15 years and bought into the abattoir at Bogor (south of Jakarta) 12 years ago.

However, as part of its ‘capital light’ business agenda and its commitment to extracting a healthy 20 per cent return from its capital, the company has already scaled back its overseas livestock activities, selling the North Australian Cattle Company live export business to a Chinese-Australian joint venture six months ago.

Last financial year Elders’ underlying return on capital hit almost 27pc.

That result helped the company pay its first dividend to shareholders in a decade after posting a statutory full-year net profit of $116 million – more than double its result in 2015-16.

Elders’ share price has subsequently responded by bouncing to highs of $8.76 last week – up from $5 in early November and $7 in early December.

Its previous peak price in the past year was about $5.50 in June.

Elders managing director Mark Allison told last month’s annual general meeting that although still strongly committed to working with producers supplying the trade, Elders was shifting away from its non-core live export business involvement.