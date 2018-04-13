POOR returns and frustrating business conditions have convinced Elders to cut its last investment ties with the live export sector in Indonesia, selling its 8200-head feedlot and abattoir, near Jakarta.

However, the farm services business will retain cattle supply relationships to source northern Australian steers for the new Indonesia-Australian joint venture owners.

The abattoir at Bogor on Java will also continue to supply Bos indicus beef cuts for Elders Fine Foods’ Indonesian hotel and restaurant customers.

No price details have been released, but the sale to the agribusiness and resources sector consortium, PT Pramana Austindo Mahardika (PAM), is expected to be concluded by June 30, 2018.

It also frees up about $10 million a year in working capital which Elders has had tied to livestock held in its Lampung feedlot on Sumatra, plus running costs associated with its Indonesian interests.

Back in Australia, meanwhile, Elders has moved to absorb the farm chemical and animal health products business of its house brand supplier, Titan Ag.

By the end of this month Titan Ag will be 70 per cent owned by Elders, with two more payments to be made in the next two years.

Titan is owned by one-time Elders ag chemical buyer, Andrew Ericsson, and Martin Cayzer, whose agricultural scientist father, Paul, was one of the early players in the generic farm chemical market.

He teamed up with Mr Ericson in 2006 to establish Titan specifically to build a house brand line for Elders, initially sourcing product from China.

It’s been a busy start to the year for Elders, which recently purchased independent Victorian Western District stock and station agency company, Kerr and Company Livestock, and expanded its Western Australian footprint in Bunbury, and has been mooted as a possible interested party in any ownership restructure of New Zealand’s big PGG Wrightson agribusiness network.

The Indonesian asset sale follows Elders quitting the live export shipping game mid last year, selling its North Australia Cattle Company (NACC) to a management-led partnership with Chinese investors.